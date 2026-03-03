Here's the live share price of Novyra Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Novyra Pharmachem has gained 24.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 169.27%.
Novyra Pharmachem’s current P/E of -146.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novyra Pharmachem
|0
|0
|74.86
|169.73
|169.27
|17.33
|24.99
|Tata Consumer Products
|-4.74
|-2.65
|-1.38
|1.67
|17.67
|17.02
|12.29
|CCL Products India
|-3.94
|3.89
|1.98
|9.44
|76.56
|22.09
|32.41
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|-5.94
|-5.57
|-11.92
|-9.57
|-3.24
|23.38
|6.44
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-3.21
|-7.03
|-13.18
|-26.45
|-26.87
|-2.79
|-3.77
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-4.58
|-5.88
|-22.80
|2.74
|33.78
|27.71
|10.41
|Goodricke Group
|-2.69
|-0.85
|-13.54
|-22.65
|-16.23
|-6.83
|-7.90
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|-5.00
|-5.55
|-12.54
|-21.70
|-15.17
|-3.59
|0.98
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|-4.03
|-2.89
|-11.14
|-13.57
|-4.36
|-2.85
|15.44
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|-2.91
|0.55
|-17.31
|-25.46
|-11.98
|10.96
|14.41
|Rossell India
|5.33
|7.81
|-18.06
|-31.96
|-20.59
|-43.94
|-16.19
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-2.24
|8.27
|32.74
|146.46
|104.83
|122.68
|60.85
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|-1.62
|0
|13.14
|13.14
|9.93
|29.29
|30.50
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|-4.89
|-13.62
|-17.19
|-31.24
|-25.40
|-13.23
|-6.56
|B&A
|0
|-1.36
|-3.30
|-11.21
|-16.01
|13.04
|19.34
|James Warren Tea
|1.21
|0.08
|-10.33
|-16.09
|16.65
|7.95
|18.08
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|4.43
|-3.49
|-7.08
|-10.49
|-10.26
|11.47
|3.71
|Terai Tea Company
|4.74
|-0.84
|6.43
|4.85
|-17.83
|13.50
|21.52
|Warren Tea
|-4.43
|0.91
|-8.89
|-26.80
|-3.37
|-13.87
|-2.98
|Diana Tea Company
|-4.45
|-2.51
|-7.28
|-16.67
|-8.77
|2.01
|10.83
Over the last one year, Novyra Pharmachem has gained 169.27% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (17.67%), CCL Products India (76.56%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Novyra Pharmachem has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (12.29%) and CCL Products India (32.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.8
|15.71
|10
|15.35
|15.22
|20
|14.16
|13.95
|50
|10.19
|11.16
|100
|7.56
|9.19
|200
|6.74
|7.86
In the latest quarter, Novyra Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
|Novyra Pharmachem - Appointment Of ANILKUMAR MOHANBHAI AMRELIYA As Additional Director
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Novyra Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Executive Director
|Jan 27, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|Bansisons Tea In - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025,
|Jan 27, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Bansisons Tea In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On January 26, 2026
|Jan 22, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Bansisons Tea In - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Re-Schedulement Of Board Meeting For Taking On Record The Un
Novyra Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1987PLC042982 and registration number is 042982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of beverage crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novyra Pharmachem is ₹15.86 as on Feb 03, 2026.
The Novyra Pharmachem is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹10.04 Cr as on Feb 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Novyra Pharmachem are ₹15.86 and ₹15.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novyra Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹15.86 and 52-week low of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹5.60 as on Feb 03, 2026.
The Novyra Pharmachem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 74.86% over 3 months, 169.27% over 1 year, 17.33% across 3 years, and 24.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novyra Pharmachem are -146.85 and 1.68 on Feb 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.