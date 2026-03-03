Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Novyra Pharmachem Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVYRA PHARMACHEM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Novyra Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.86 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 3, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Novyra Pharmachem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.86₹15.86
₹15.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.60₹15.86
₹15.86
Open Price
₹15.86
Prev. Close
₹15.86
Volume
200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Novyra Pharmachem has gained 24.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 169.27%.

Novyra Pharmachem’s current P/E of -146.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Novyra Pharmachem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novyra Pharmachem		0074.86169.73169.2717.3324.99
Tata Consumer Products		-4.74-2.65-1.381.6717.6717.0212.29
CCL Products India		-3.943.891.989.4476.5622.0932.41
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		-5.94-5.57-11.92-9.57-3.2423.386.44
Andrew Yule & Company		-3.21-7.03-13.18-26.45-26.87-2.79-3.77
McLeod Russel (India)		-4.58-5.88-22.802.7433.7827.7110.41
Goodricke Group		-2.69-0.85-13.54-22.65-16.23-6.83-7.90
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		-5.00-5.55-12.54-21.70-15.17-3.590.98
Neelamalai Agro Industries		-4.03-2.89-11.14-13.57-4.36-2.8515.44
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		-2.910.55-17.31-25.46-11.9810.9614.41
Rossell India		5.337.81-18.06-31.96-20.59-43.94-16.19
Norben Tea & Exports		-2.248.2732.74146.46104.83122.6860.85
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		-1.62013.1413.149.9329.2930.50
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		-4.89-13.62-17.19-31.24-25.40-13.23-6.56
B&A		0-1.36-3.30-11.21-16.0113.0419.34
James Warren Tea		1.210.08-10.33-16.0916.657.9518.08
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		4.43-3.49-7.08-10.49-10.2611.473.71
Terai Tea Company		4.74-0.846.434.85-17.8313.5021.52
Warren Tea		-4.430.91-8.89-26.80-3.37-13.87-2.98
Diana Tea Company		-4.45-2.51-7.28-16.67-8.772.0110.83

Over the last one year, Novyra Pharmachem has gained 169.27% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (17.67%), CCL Products India (76.56%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Novyra Pharmachem has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (12.29%) and CCL Products India (32.41%).

Novyra Pharmachem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Novyra Pharmachem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.815.71
1015.3515.22
2014.1613.95
5010.1911.16
1007.569.19
2006.747.86

Novyra Pharmachem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Novyra Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Novyra Pharmachem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 11:28 PM ISTNovyra Pharmachem - Appointment Of ANILKUMAR MOHANBHAI AMRELIYA As Additional Director
Feb 06, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTNovyra Pharmachem - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Executive Director
Jan 27, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTBansisons Tea In - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025,
Jan 27, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTBansisons Tea In - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On January 26, 2026
Jan 22, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTBansisons Tea In - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Re-Schedulement Of Board Meeting For Taking On Record The Un

About Novyra Pharmachem

Novyra Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15520WB1987PLC042982 and registration number is 042982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of beverage crops. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mamy Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Mrituka
    Director
  • Mrs. Sushilaben Dipakkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Kirtikumar Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Dhirajlal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Novyra Pharmachem Share Price

What is the share price of Novyra Pharmachem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novyra Pharmachem is ₹15.86 as on Feb 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Novyra Pharmachem?

The Novyra Pharmachem is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novyra Pharmachem?

The market cap of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹10.04 Cr as on Feb 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Novyra Pharmachem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Novyra Pharmachem are ₹15.86 and ₹15.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novyra Pharmachem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novyra Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹15.86 and 52-week low of Novyra Pharmachem is ₹5.60 as on Feb 03, 2026.

How has the Novyra Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Novyra Pharmachem has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 74.86% over 3 months, 169.27% over 1 year, 17.33% across 3 years, and 24.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novyra Pharmachem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novyra Pharmachem are -146.85 and 1.68 on Feb 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Novyra Pharmachem News

More Novyra Pharmachem News
icon
Market Pulse