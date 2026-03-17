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Novus Loyalty Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Novus Loyalty has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 17, 2026 and will close on Mar 20, 2026. The price band has been set at 139.00-146.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Novus Loyalty Price Performance

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Open Price
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Novus Loyalty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-5.8-10.99-25.42-22.58-31.12-9.17-4.71
Infosys		-4.48-8.48-22.22-17.14-21.4-4.17-1.87
HCL Technologies		-2.07-9.11-21.1-9.4-14.017.026.01
Wipro		-0.15-8.51-25.46-22.35-24.910.94-1.76
Tech Mahindra		0.59-11.45-14.97-11.86-6.996.35.46
LTIMindtree		-1.98-17.81-32.9-21.24-3.5-2.70.58
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		3.34-7.148.3820.3720.376.373.78
Persistent Systems		-2.9-16.9-26.34-13.51-10.2326.9639.28
Oracle Financial Services Software		-4.53-4.25-19.5-28.5-14.2726.5615.28
MphasiS		-6.04-15.45-28.19-29.2-5.413.145.03
Coforge		-7.08-22.4-42.21-38.4-26.6411.2713.84
Tata Elxsi		-2.96-12.84-16.76-26.08-18.79-11.59.12
Hexaware Technologies		-9.34-27.58-45.79-45.64-44.57-18.23-11.37
Tata Technologies		-8.39-11.6-19.65-25.76-15.96-26.18-16.65
Pine Labs		-7.63-19.53-29.51-35.01-35.01-13.38-8.26
KPIT Technologies		-9.53-28.21-47.66-49.52-49.45-6.7232.89
Fractal Analytics		-4.21-9.72-9.72-9.72-9.72-3.35-2.02
TBO Tek		-0.3-18.2-29.57-25.8-0.89-5.69-3.45
Zensar Technologies		-0.45-3.4-23.87-31.16-13.3627.7213.85
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About Novus Loyalty

Novus Loyalty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900HR2011PLC127344 and registration number is 127344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Tomar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sweta Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vibhore Rastogi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sushma Samarth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sureka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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