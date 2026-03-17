Novus Loyalty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900HR2011PLC127344 and registration number is 127344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.