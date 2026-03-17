Novus Loyalty has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 17, 2026 and will close on Mar 20, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹139.00-146.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-5.8
|-10.99
|-25.42
|-22.58
|-31.12
|-9.17
|-4.71
|Infosys
|-4.48
|-8.48
|-22.22
|-17.14
|-21.4
|-4.17
|-1.87
|HCL Technologies
|-2.07
|-9.11
|-21.1
|-9.4
|-14.01
|7.02
|6.01
|Wipro
|-0.15
|-8.51
|-25.46
|-22.35
|-24.91
|0.94
|-1.76
|Tech Mahindra
|0.59
|-11.45
|-14.97
|-11.86
|-6.99
|6.3
|5.46
|LTIMindtree
|-1.98
|-17.81
|-32.9
|-21.24
|-3.5
|-2.7
|0.58
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|3.34
|-7.14
|8.38
|20.37
|20.37
|6.37
|3.78
|Persistent Systems
|-2.9
|-16.9
|-26.34
|-13.51
|-10.23
|26.96
|39.28
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-4.53
|-4.25
|-19.5
|-28.5
|-14.27
|26.56
|15.28
|MphasiS
|-6.04
|-15.45
|-28.19
|-29.2
|-5.41
|3.14
|5.03
|Coforge
|-7.08
|-22.4
|-42.21
|-38.4
|-26.64
|11.27
|13.84
|Tata Elxsi
|-2.96
|-12.84
|-16.76
|-26.08
|-18.79
|-11.5
|9.12
|Hexaware Technologies
|-9.34
|-27.58
|-45.79
|-45.64
|-44.57
|-18.23
|-11.37
|Tata Technologies
|-8.39
|-11.6
|-19.65
|-25.76
|-15.96
|-26.18
|-16.65
|Pine Labs
|-7.63
|-19.53
|-29.51
|-35.01
|-35.01
|-13.38
|-8.26
|KPIT Technologies
|-9.53
|-28.21
|-47.66
|-49.52
|-49.45
|-6.72
|32.89
|Fractal Analytics
|-4.21
|-9.72
|-9.72
|-9.72
|-9.72
|-3.35
|-2.02
|TBO Tek
|-0.3
|-18.2
|-29.57
|-25.8
|-0.89
|-5.69
|-3.45
|Zensar Technologies
|-0.45
|-3.4
|-23.87
|-31.16
|-13.36
|27.72
|13.85
Novus Loyalty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900HR2011PLC127344 and registration number is 127344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.