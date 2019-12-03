November PMI: Manufacturing up modestly, but hiring hits a low

By: |
Published: December 3, 2019 2:33:38 AM

The manufacturing sector – which, as per IIP, witnessed a 3.9% contraction in September and showed continued signs of weakness in October with the relevant PMI hitting a two-year low – reported a marginal rise in November.

manufacturing sector, IIP, payroll numbers, production, hiring sectorWhile new orders and production were still modest, payroll numbers declined for the first time in 20 months.

The manufacturing sector – which, as per IIP, witnessed a 3.9% contraction in September and showed continued signs of weakness in October with the relevant PMI hitting a two-year low – reported a marginal rise in November. While new orders and production were still modest, payroll numbers declined for the first time in 20 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. November PMI: Manufacturing up modestly, but hiring hits a low
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Foreign investors bring cheer to Indian market in November; FPI in equity at 8-month high 
2Karvy case: 90% investors get back their securities on prompt Sebi action
3Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO oversubscribed on Day 1, strong demand from retail investors