November PMI: Manufacturing up modestly, but hiring hits a low

The manufacturing sector – which, as per IIP, witnessed a 3.9% contraction in September and showed continued signs of weakness in October with the relevant PMI hitting a two-year low – reported a marginal rise in November. While new orders and production were still modest, payroll numbers declined for the first time in 20 months.
