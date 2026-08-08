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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVELIX PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.80 Closed
2.82₹ 2.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.10₹77.00
₹75.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹92.00
₹75.80
Open Price
₹74.53
Prev. Close
₹73.72
Volume
8,916

Source: Dion Global

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novelix Pharmaceuticals		9.087.2438.9621.1679.6299.8260.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Novelix Pharmaceuticals has gained 79.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Novelix Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.3369.92
1070.2269.87
2068.9870.2
5070.4168.94
10062.5965.28
20059.8658.61

Source: Dion Global

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Novelix Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Novelix Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTNovelix Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTNovelix Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 10, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTNovelix Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. Thursday, 09Th July, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTNovelix Pharma. - Shareholders Meeting - EGM- Voting Results
Jul 03, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTNovelix Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Novelix Pharmaceuticals

Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Monam Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwarlu Pulluru
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Janardhan Das Kabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gattu Gnana Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jivamohan Divakar Valluri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Lakshman Samala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mayuri Baidya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Novelix Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

The Novelix Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹61.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are ₹77.00 and ₹70.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novelix Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Novelix Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Novelix Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.82% over the past day, 7.24% for the past month, 38.96% over 3 months, 79.62% over 1 year, 99.82% across 3 years, and 60.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are -26.57 and 8.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Novelix Pharmaceuticals News

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