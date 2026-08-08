Here's the live share price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novelix Pharmaceuticals
|9.08
|7.24
|38.96
|21.16
|79.62
|99.82
|60.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Novelix Pharmaceuticals has gained 79.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Novelix Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.33
|69.92
|10
|70.22
|69.87
|20
|68.98
|70.2
|50
|70.41
|68.94
|100
|62.59
|65.28
|200
|59.86
|58.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Novelix Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Novelix Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Novelix Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Novelix Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. Thursday, 09Th July, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Novelix Pharma. - Shareholders Meeting - EGM- Voting Results
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Novelix Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Novelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Novelix Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹61.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are ₹77.00 and ₹70.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novelix Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Novelix Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.82% over the past day, 7.24% for the past month, 38.96% over 3 months, 79.62% over 1 year, 99.82% across 3 years, and 60.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are -26.57 and 8.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global