What is the share price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Novelix Pharmaceuticals? The Novelix Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹61.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Novelix Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are ₹77.00 and ₹70.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novelix Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Novelix Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Novelix Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Novelix Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.82% over the past day, 7.24% for the past month, 38.96% over 3 months, 79.62% over 1 year, 99.82% across 3 years, and 60.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novelix Pharmaceuticals are -26.57 and 8.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global