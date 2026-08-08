Here's the live share price of Novateor Research Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novateor Research Laboratories
|0
|5.25
|5.25
|30.88
|-39.87
|19.60
|33.77
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Novateor Research Laboratories has declined 39.87% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Novateor Research Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.06
|32.31
|10
|31.98
|31.43
|20
|28.75
|31.24
|50
|35.24
|34.19
|100
|39.95
|34.57
|200
|28
|29.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Novateor Research Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Novateor Research - Launch Of New Product- Smiloshine Herbafresh Toothpaste Formulated With 8 Herbs, 6 Grams Sachet
|May 31, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Novateor Research - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year E
|May 27, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Novateor Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On Ma
|May 01, 2026, 02:39 AM IST IST
|Novateor Research - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Novateor Research - Launch Of New Product- Smiloshine Herbafresh Toothpaste
Source: Dion Global
Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2011PLC064731 and registration number is 064731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹32.85 as on May 12, 2026.
The Novateor Research Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹19.88 Cr as on May 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Novateor Research Laboratories are ₹32.85 and ₹32.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novateor Research Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹54.63 and 52-week low of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹20.08 as on May 12, 2026.
The Novateor Research Laboratories has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 5.25% for the past month, 5.25% over 3 months, -39.87% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 33.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories are 196.71 and 1.73 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global