Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.88
|10.57
|60.80
|85.51
|185.97
|632.27
|32.51
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|03 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2011PLC064731 and registration number is 064731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is 1.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹10.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.