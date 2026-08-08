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Novateor Research Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVATEOR RESEARCH LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Novateor Research Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.85 Closed
0.61₹ 0.20
As on May 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Novateor Research Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.85₹32.85
₹32.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.08₹54.63
₹32.85
Open Price
₹32.85
Prev. Close
₹32.65
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Novateor Research Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novateor Research Laboratories		05.255.2530.88-39.8719.6033.77
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Novateor Research Laboratories has declined 39.87% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Novateor Research Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Novateor Research Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Novateor Research Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.0632.31
1031.9831.43
2028.7531.24
5035.2434.19
10039.9534.57
2002829.87

Source: Dion Global

Novateor Research Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Novateor Research Laboratories saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Novateor Research Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTNovateor Research - Launch Of New Product- Smiloshine Herbafresh Toothpaste Formulated With 8 Herbs, 6 Grams Sachet
May 31, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTNovateor Research - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year E
May 27, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTNovateor Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On Ma
May 01, 2026, 02:39 AM IST ISTNovateor Research - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTNovateor Research - Launch Of New Product- Smiloshine Herbafresh Toothpaste

Source: Dion Global

About Novateor Research Laboratories

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2011PLC064731 and registration number is 064731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Navdeep Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitin Jaysukh Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Imran Zuber Khan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Hiral Nischal Bane
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Tilakraj Arora
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Novateor Research Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Novateor Research Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹32.85 as on May 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Novateor Research Laboratories?

The Novateor Research Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novateor Research Laboratories?

The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹19.88 Cr as on May 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Novateor Research Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Novateor Research Laboratories are ₹32.85 and ₹32.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novateor Research Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novateor Research Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹54.63 and 52-week low of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹20.08 as on May 12, 2026.

How has the Novateor Research Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Novateor Research Laboratories has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 5.25% for the past month, 5.25% over 3 months, -39.87% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 33.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories are 196.71 and 1.73 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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