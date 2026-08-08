What is the share price of Novateor Research Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹32.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Novateor Research Laboratories? The Novateor Research Laboratories is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novateor Research Laboratories? The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹19.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Novateor Research Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Novateor Research Laboratories are ₹32.85 and ₹32.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novateor Research Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novateor Research Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹54.63 and 52-week low of Novateor Research Laboratories is ₹20.08 as on .

How has the Novateor Research Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Novateor Research Laboratories has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 5.25% for the past month, 5.25% over 3 months, -39.87% over 1 year, 19.6% across 3 years, and 33.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories are 196.71 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global