Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NOVATEOR RESEARCH LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.10₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.60₹32.00
₹32.00
Open Price
₹28.10
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
0

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.3
  • R234.6
  • R337.2
  • Pivot
    30.7
  • S129.4
  • S226.8
  • S325.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.1729.19
  • 1013.2426.98
  • 2013.1324.01
  • 5010.9419.26
  • 10010.1515.68
  • 2009.2113.09

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.8810.5760.8085.51185.97632.2732.51
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
03 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.

Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2011PLC064731 and registration number is 064731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navdeep Subhashbhai Mehta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Tejal Navdeep Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Rajendra Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Pankaj Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sindhav Vipulbhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitin Jaysukh Doshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is 1.96 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd. is ₹10.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.

