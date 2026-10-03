Here's the live share price of Novalum Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novalum Materials
|-7.72
|-23.01
|1.39
|91.46
|86.96
|84.88
|75.79
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|4.32
|-4.06
|-0.53
|86.39
|121.56
|67.52
|49.29
|Time Technoplast
|-0.80
|-4.36
|-2.07
|6.42
|-18.46
|33.76
|38.29
|EPL
|-2.49
|-1.44
|0.74
|8.51
|6.89
|6.79
|0
|Safari Industries (India)
|-5.71
|-7.61
|-15.85
|-7.92
|-36.51
|-12.68
|27.02
|AGI Greenpac
|-1.41
|5.82
|12.87
|57.26
|-10.54
|-4.50
|28.17
|Uflex
|-1.67
|-7.08
|51.75
|75.65
|17.66
|12.92
|4.13
|VIP Industries
|-7.39
|-8.21
|-11.04
|-12.03
|-33.65
|-25.07
|-10.90
|Polyplex Corporation
|-5.24
|-13.52
|3.89
|29.94
|-1.70
|-3.37
|-10.05
|Jindal Poly Films
|-5.53
|-4.63
|5.82
|-15.41
|15.08
|-0.92
|-8.76
|Xpro India
|-5.43
|-11.78
|-24.61
|9.47
|0.16
|2.31
|22.77
|Knack Packaging
|-0.50
|-4.13
|-1.42
|-1.42
|-1.42
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Cosmo First
|-3.18
|-13.70
|2.18
|33.91
|-5.41
|7.11
|-3.15
|Huhtamaki India
|-4.00
|-10.91
|10.44
|42.54
|-2.31
|-2.92
|-2.78
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-3.94
|-0.38
|-10.55
|-0.52
|-26.72
|-3.04
|-1.70
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-7.62
|-13.34
|40.27
|70.74
|69.47
|68.60
|41.39
|Ester Industries
|9.92
|0.15
|4.24
|19.74
|-14.95
|0.54
|-8.45
|Oricon Enterprises
|-3.29
|-9.30
|-13.46
|-24.77
|-11.38
|24.42
|9.33
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-4.57
|-4.18
|24.00
|37.62
|17.44
|25.53
|9.89
|Hitech Corporation
|4.09
|0.62
|8.12
|154.95
|70.39
|14.32
|8.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Novalum Materials has gained 86.96% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (121.56%), Time Technoplast (-18.46%), EPL (6.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Novalum Materials has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (49.29%) and Time Technoplast (38.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.38
|47.37
|10
|49.83
|49.36
|20
|52.97
|51.76
|50
|55.91
|52.54
|100
|48.91
|48.03
|200
|37.41
|38.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Novalum Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Intimation Of New ISIN Number
|Aug 19, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing O
|Aug 12, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th
|Aug 12, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Submission Of Scrutinizer'S Report
Source: Dion Global
Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novalum Materials is ₹44.59 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Novalum Materials is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Novalum Materials is ₹293.21 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Novalum Materials are ₹44.59 and ₹44.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novalum Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novalum Materials is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Novalum Materials is ₹20.60 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Novalum Materials has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -26.05% for the past month, 6.37% over 3 months, 96.26% over 1 year, 84.88% across 3 years, and 75.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novalum Materials are 261.99 and 18.92 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global