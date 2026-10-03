What is the share price of Novalum Materials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novalum Materials is ₹44.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Novalum Materials? The Novalum Materials is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novalum Materials? The market cap of Novalum Materials is ₹293.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Novalum Materials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Novalum Materials are ₹44.59 and ₹44.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novalum Materials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novalum Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novalum Materials is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Novalum Materials is ₹20.60 as on .

How has the Novalum Materials performed historically in terms of returns? The Novalum Materials has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -26.05% for the past month, 6.37% over 3 months, 96.26% over 1 year, 84.88% across 3 years, and 75.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novalum Materials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novalum Materials are 261.99 and 18.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global