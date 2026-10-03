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Novalum Materials Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVALUM MATERIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Novalum Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.59 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.91
As on Oct 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Novalum Materials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.59₹44.59
₹44.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.60₹63.80
₹44.59
Open Price
₹44.59
Prev. Close
₹45.50
Volume
243

Source: Dion Global

Novalum Materials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novalum Materials		-7.72-23.011.3991.4686.9684.8875.79
Garware Hi-Tech Films		4.32-4.06-0.5386.39121.5667.5249.29
Time Technoplast		-0.80-4.36-2.076.42-18.4633.7638.29
EPL		-2.49-1.440.748.516.896.790
Safari Industries (India)		-5.71-7.61-15.85-7.92-36.51-12.6827.02
AGI Greenpac		-1.415.8212.8757.26-10.54-4.5028.17
Uflex		-1.67-7.0851.7575.6517.6612.924.13
VIP Industries		-7.39-8.21-11.04-12.03-33.65-25.07-10.90
Polyplex Corporation		-5.24-13.523.8929.94-1.70-3.37-10.05
Jindal Poly Films		-5.53-4.635.82-15.4115.08-0.92-8.76
Xpro India		-5.43-11.78-24.619.470.162.3122.77
Knack Packaging		-0.50-4.13-1.42-1.42-1.42-0.48-0.29
Cosmo First		-3.18-13.702.1833.91-5.417.11-3.15
Huhtamaki India		-4.00-10.9110.4442.54-2.31-2.92-2.78
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-3.94-0.38-10.55-0.52-26.72-3.04-1.70
Commercial Syn Bags		-7.62-13.3440.2770.7469.4768.6041.39
Ester Industries		9.920.154.2419.74-14.950.54-8.45
Oricon Enterprises		-3.29-9.30-13.46-24.77-11.3824.429.33
Kanpur Plastipack		-4.57-4.1824.0037.6217.4425.539.89
Hitech Corporation		4.090.628.12154.9570.3914.328.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Novalum Materials has gained 86.96% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (121.56%), Time Technoplast (-18.46%), EPL (6.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Novalum Materials has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (49.29%) and Time Technoplast (38.29%).

Novalum Materials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Novalum Materials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.3847.37
1049.8349.36
2052.9751.76
5055.9152.54
10048.9148.03
20037.4138.07

Source: Dion Global

Novalum Materials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Novalum Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Novalum Materials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 25, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Intimation Of New ISIN Number
Aug 19, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing O
Aug 12, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th
Aug 12, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Submission Of Scrutinizer'S Report

Source: Dion Global

About Novalum Materials

Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrey Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kaushik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Das
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Novalum Materials Share Price

What is the share price of Novalum Materials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Novalum Materials is ₹44.59 as on Oct 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Novalum Materials?

The Novalum Materials is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Novalum Materials?

The market cap of Novalum Materials is ₹293.21 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Novalum Materials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Novalum Materials are ₹44.59 and ₹44.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Novalum Materials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Novalum Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Novalum Materials is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of Novalum Materials is ₹20.60 as on Oct 01, 2026.

How has the Novalum Materials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Novalum Materials has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -26.05% for the past month, 6.37% over 3 months, 96.26% over 1 year, 84.88% across 3 years, and 75.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Novalum Materials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Novalum Materials are 261.99 and 18.92 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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