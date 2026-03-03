Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nova Agritech Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOVA AGRITECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Nova Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.23 Closed
-4.60₹ -1.36
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nova Agritech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.90₹29.00
₹28.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.90₹62.86
₹28.23
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹29.59
Volume
6,794

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nova Agritech has declined 13.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.68%.

Nova Agritech’s current P/E of 14.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nova Agritech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nova Agritech		-6.77-15.78-32.71-45.36-39.00-21.69-13.65
UPL		-1.16-15.71-15.68-12.920.99-2.941.16
PI Industries		-0.36-2.17-8.15-17.603.79-0.056.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.602.480.83-12.20-3.442.48-2.49
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.58-5.50-13.61-32.44-13.72-3.925.92
Atul		0.733.7112.801.4117.95-2.61-0.43
Sharda Cropchem		-2.621.9527.8918.80126.2933.1927.67
Rallis India		-2.82-2.640.77-27.6330.308.81-1.20
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.17-9.35-19.12-38.04-14.9815.516.59
Epigral		-7.79-15.89-40.53-51.63-44.33-5.6716.46
NACL Industries		-5.08-2.33-22.98-49.47130.5417.3828.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.25-10.68-15.63-27.08-32.5122.6641.12
Bharat Rasayan		-6.45-24.22-43.66-42.03-40.83-12.36-10.71
Insecticides (India)		-1.951.97-14.09-25.626.4410.6314.96
India Pesticides		1.44-4.17-9.90-27.4624.03-10.44-14.68
Astec Lifesciences		1.885.63-26.41-26.33-9.99-23.46-10.09
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.15-5.71-17.42-5.0656.728.222.89
Meghmani Organics		-1.14-11.77-24.88-38.73-20.28-18.33-11.80
3B BlackBio Dx		-10.32-13.335.06-6.43-22.9650.6536.54
Excel Industries		-3.89-0.60-2.08-23.669.37-0.950.84

Over the last one year, Nova Agritech has declined 39.00% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Nova Agritech has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Nova Agritech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nova Agritech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.4329.88
1029.8630.32
2031.8431.38
5034.934.5
10039.738.51
20045.6243.59

Nova Agritech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nova Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nova Agritech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTNova Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 12, 2026, 6:07 AM ISTNova Agritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 12, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTNova Agritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results
Feb 06, 2026, 3:37 AM ISTNova Agritech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 202
Jan 21, 2026, 7:58 PM ISTNova Agritech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Granting Of License/Regulatory Approval

About Nova Agritech

Nova Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2007PLC053901 and registration number is 053901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Kumar Atukuri
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Malathi
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Cherukuri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adapa Kiran Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kandula Swapna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nova Agritech Share Price

What is the share price of Nova Agritech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Agritech is ₹28.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nova Agritech?

The Nova Agritech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nova Agritech?

The market cap of Nova Agritech is ₹261.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nova Agritech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nova Agritech are ₹29.00 and ₹27.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nova Agritech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Agritech is ₹62.86 and 52-week low of Nova Agritech is ₹27.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nova Agritech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nova Agritech has shown returns of -4.6% over the past day, -15.23% for the past month, -34.5% over 3 months, -43.68% over 1 year, -21.69% across 3 years, and -13.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nova Agritech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nova Agritech are 14.17 and 1.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nova Agritech News

More Nova Agritech News
icon
Market Pulse