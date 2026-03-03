Here's the live share price of Nova Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nova Agritech has declined 13.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.68%.
Nova Agritech’s current P/E of 14.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nova Agritech
|-6.77
|-15.78
|-32.71
|-45.36
|-39.00
|-21.69
|-13.65
|UPL
|-1.16
|-15.71
|-15.68
|-12.92
|0.99
|-2.94
|1.16
|PI Industries
|-0.36
|-2.17
|-8.15
|-17.60
|3.79
|-0.05
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.60
|2.48
|0.83
|-12.20
|-3.44
|2.48
|-2.49
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.58
|-5.50
|-13.61
|-32.44
|-13.72
|-3.92
|5.92
|Atul
|0.73
|3.71
|12.80
|1.41
|17.95
|-2.61
|-0.43
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.62
|1.95
|27.89
|18.80
|126.29
|33.19
|27.67
|Rallis India
|-2.82
|-2.64
|0.77
|-27.63
|30.30
|8.81
|-1.20
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.17
|-9.35
|-19.12
|-38.04
|-14.98
|15.51
|6.59
|Epigral
|-7.79
|-15.89
|-40.53
|-51.63
|-44.33
|-5.67
|16.46
|NACL Industries
|-5.08
|-2.33
|-22.98
|-49.47
|130.54
|17.38
|28.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.25
|-10.68
|-15.63
|-27.08
|-32.51
|22.66
|41.12
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.45
|-24.22
|-43.66
|-42.03
|-40.83
|-12.36
|-10.71
|Insecticides (India)
|-1.95
|1.97
|-14.09
|-25.62
|6.44
|10.63
|14.96
|India Pesticides
|1.44
|-4.17
|-9.90
|-27.46
|24.03
|-10.44
|-14.68
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.88
|5.63
|-26.41
|-26.33
|-9.99
|-23.46
|-10.09
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.15
|-5.71
|-17.42
|-5.06
|56.72
|8.22
|2.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.14
|-11.77
|-24.88
|-38.73
|-20.28
|-18.33
|-11.80
|3B BlackBio Dx
|-10.32
|-13.33
|5.06
|-6.43
|-22.96
|50.65
|36.54
|Excel Industries
|-3.89
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-23.66
|9.37
|-0.95
|0.84
Over the last one year, Nova Agritech has declined 39.00% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Nova Agritech has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.43
|29.88
|10
|29.86
|30.32
|20
|31.84
|31.38
|50
|34.9
|34.5
|100
|39.7
|38.51
|200
|45.62
|43.59
In the latest quarter, Nova Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Nova Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:07 AM IST
|Nova Agritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:03 AM IST
|Nova Agritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Results
|Feb 06, 2026, 3:37 AM IST
|Nova Agritech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 202
|Jan 21, 2026, 7:58 PM IST
|Nova Agritech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Granting Of License/Regulatory Approval
Nova Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01119TG2007PLC053901 and registration number is 053901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nova Agritech is ₹28.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nova Agritech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nova Agritech is ₹261.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nova Agritech are ₹29.00 and ₹27.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nova Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nova Agritech is ₹62.86 and 52-week low of Nova Agritech is ₹27.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nova Agritech has shown returns of -4.6% over the past day, -15.23% for the past month, -34.5% over 3 months, -43.68% over 1 year, -21.69% across 3 years, and -13.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nova Agritech are 14.17 and 1.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.