What is the Market Cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is -13.57 and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is 1.45 as on .

What is the share price of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹.49 as on .