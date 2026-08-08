Here's the live share price of Nouveau Global Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nouveau Global Ventures
|0
|0
|-46.94
|-46.94
|-46.94
|-19.04
|-25.15
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nouveau Global Ventures has declined 46.94% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Nouveau Global Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.26
|0.26
|10
|0.27
|0.26
|20
|0.27
|0.27
|50
|0.34
|0.32
|100
|0.41
|0.37
|200
|0.45
|0.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nouveau Global Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Nouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Nouveau Global Vent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Nouveau Global Vent. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of Securities And Exchange Board Of In
|Jun 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Nouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of Securitie
|May 26, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Nouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The F
Source: Dion Global
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01407MH1988PLC049645 and registration number is 049645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nouveau Global Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹4.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nouveau Global Ventures are ₹0.26 and ₹0.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nouveau Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nouveau Global Ventures has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -46.94% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -19.04% across 3 years, and -25.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures are -8.18 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global