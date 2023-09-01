Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.49 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹1.51
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
23,551

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.49
  • R20.49
  • R30.49
  • Pivot
    0.49
  • S10.49
  • S20.49
  • S30.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.420.49
  • 101.450.49
  • 201.420.49
  • 501.30.5
  • 1001.270.55
  • 2001.30.72

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000-34.67-58.47-60.61-65.00
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.59-4.9124.6018.71-5.43687.13552.97
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01407MH1988PLC049645 and registration number is 049645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Khadaria
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Thingalaya
    Director

FAQs on Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is -13.57 and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹1.51 and 52-week low of Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is ₹.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data