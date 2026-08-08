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Nouveau Global Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Nouveau Global Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.26 Closed
4.00₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nouveau Global Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.25₹0.26
₹0.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.24₹0.50
₹0.26
Open Price
₹0.25
Prev. Close
₹0.25
Volume
1,44,367

Source: Dion Global

Nouveau Global Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nouveau Global Ventures		00-46.94-46.94-46.94-19.04-25.15
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nouveau Global Ventures has declined 46.94% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Nouveau Global Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Nouveau Global Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nouveau Global Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.260.26
100.270.26
200.270.27
500.340.32
1000.410.37
2000.450.42

Source: Dion Global

Nouveau Global Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nouveau Global Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nouveau Global Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTNouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTNouveau Global Vent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTNouveau Global Vent. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of Securities And Exchange Board Of In
Jun 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Other Applicable Regulations Of Securitie
May 26, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTNouveau Global Vent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The F

Source: Dion Global

About Nouveau Global Ventures

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01407MH1988PLC049645 and registration number is 049645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Khadaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Rungta
    Director
  • Mrs. Niraali Thingalaya
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Khadaria
    Director
  • Mrs. Manaklal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Nouveau Global Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Nouveau Global Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nouveau Global Ventures?

The Nouveau Global Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nouveau Global Ventures?

The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹4.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nouveau Global Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nouveau Global Ventures are ₹0.26 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nouveau Global Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nouveau Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nouveau Global Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nouveau Global Ventures has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -46.94% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -19.04% across 3 years, and -25.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures are -8.18 and 2.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nouveau Global Ventures News

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