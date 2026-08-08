What is the share price of Nouveau Global Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Nouveau Global Ventures? The Nouveau Global Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nouveau Global Ventures? The market cap of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹4.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nouveau Global Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nouveau Global Ventures are ₹0.26 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nouveau Global Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nouveau Global Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.50 and 52-week low of Nouveau Global Ventures is ₹0.24 as on .

How has the Nouveau Global Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Nouveau Global Ventures has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -46.94% over 3 months, -46.94% over 1 year, -19.04% across 3 years, and -25.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nouveau Global Ventures are -8.18 and 2.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global