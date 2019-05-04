Not satisfied with PepsiCo move, farmers decide to boycott its products

Not satisfied with PepsiCo\u2019s settlement proposal for withdrawal of lawsuits filed against Gujarat's potato growers, the agitating farmers on Friday decided to boycott all products of the multinational giant in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting in presence of three of the potato growers sued by the Indian arm of American food and beverage company, as well as representatives of various farmers organisations, activists and others, said Babubhai, secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Gujarat unit. \u201cNow, the agitation will continue under the aegis of newly formed \u2018Bij Adhikar Manch\u2019 (BAM). Under this platform, we have decided to boycott all products of PepsiCo in Gujarat from Friday onwards. Next week, we will submit memorandums to governor of Gujarat, and chief minister Vijay Rupani. Subsequently, the agitation will be taken at district level and memoranda will be submitted to collectors of all districts in the state,\u201d said Babubhai. Kapil Shah of Vadodara-based 'Jatan' NGO, who has been made co-ordinator of BAM, said that the agitation would not be linked just to withdrawal of cases against Gujarat's potato growers. The activists are also concerned that no organisation or company should be able to exploit the provisions of Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPV&FR) Act, 2001 even in future. "Our intention is to create awareness amongst the farmers, so that nobody can play with their freedom of seeds," he said. "There cannot be any tampering with the legal rights contained for farmers in the act, which surpasses the breeders\u2019 right, in the name of 'long term and amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection\u2019. Section 39(1)iv of the act is crystal clear and it is the only permanent amicable solution engraved in stone, which cannot be and never be compromised," he added. On PepsiCo's announcement on Thursday that it would withdraw cases against potato growers, the agitating farmers asserted that Indian farmers\u2019 seed freedoms are non-negotiable. They insisted that any withdrawing of cases should be unconditional, with compensation paid to farmers for the harassment they were subjected to, even though the law is very clear on the subject. On the closed-door meetings being held between Gujarat's chief secretary and agriculture secretary with PepsiCo's officials, they demanded full details of the discussions. Talking to FE, potato growers' advocate Anand Yagnik said, \u201cWe express our reservation for the manner and method in which the state government is withholding discussions with PepsiCo behind curtains without taking farmers into confidence. We perceive this to be a non-transparent exercise even though it may benefit farmers. Non-participation of farmers is an exercise that does not inspire confidence. Therefore, we distance ourselves from such closed-door exercise and raise questions about it.\u201d Yagnik says that farmers are very serious about assurances the state government may have given to PepsiCo, which may operate against farmers and their interests. \u201cThe cases have not been withdrawn even today. The advocate of PepsiCo has said in writing, responding to our query, that he has not not received any communication with regard to withdrawal of cases from the company yet,\u201d he said. Bipin Patel, Chhabil Patel and Vinod Patel, three of the sued farmers, said that they were not aware of the legislation around plant varieties, and that most farmers in the country would not be either. \u201cThe court proceedings came as a shock to us, including the amount of damages that the company was claiming. It was clearly trying to intimidate and harass us. Its real intention might have been to wipe out competitors from the market, but it chose to harass farmers. The company has to pay us compensation for all the harassment we were put through\u201d, they said. Maganbhai Patel of BKS said that it was possible to get a large MNC to back down very quickly, because the PPV&FR Act which is clearly on the side of farmers. Now, it is high time that PepsiCo should come with clear proposal so that we can read between the lines too, Patel said. \u201cThere is a need to educate farmers about their legal rights. It is not enough that a law has been made enshrining farmers\u2019 rights, if such harassment is possible in reality. Both central and state governments should run campaigns to educate farmers and farm organisations will definitely cooperate,\u201d said Badribhai Joshi of Gujarat Khedut Samaj. Sagar Rabari of Khedut Ekta Manch asserted that farmers have, and need rights over natural resources including seeds, since this is a matter of livelihoods, and that is non-negotiable. Meanwhile, after meeting with PepsiCo's official, Gujarat's additional chief secretary for agriculture, Sanjay Prasad said that the company officials informed him and other top brass of the state government that PepsiCo would withdraw cases against farmers in a phased manner. Talking to media, PepsiCo India's vice-president Jagrut Kotecha said that he and other officials of the company came to inform the state government about the decision of the company to withdraw cases against potato growers.