Not passing oil benefit a big policy disaster, classical money mismanagement: Stock market guru Shankar Sharma

Government’s move to not pass the benefits of oil decline to consumers (at least partly) was a big policy disaster, says Shankar Sharma

As the bloodbath in the Dalal Street continued for the fifth consecutive week, ace stock market guru Shankar Sharma minced no words into calling it a bull market, blaming the government’s decision to not pass the low oil price benefit to consumers a “policy disaster” and a “classical money mismanagement”.

While he said that the sharp correction in the small caps was expected, he said 2018 was a bull year that was easiest to call. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shankar Sharma explained the previous statement by saying how not passing oil benefit to consumers was a mistake. “Government’s move to not pass the benefits of oil decline to consumers (at least partly) was a big policy disaster,” he said.

On being asked about the government’s defence of oil revenue being spent for public good, Shankar Sharma responded, “The government has spent the money, we do not know what it has been spent on. People are no richer due to low oil price for 3-4 years, the government does not seem to be richer, having sequestered those gains,” he told the news channel.

“So, now, we have got the double problem. We spent the short term gains, presumably, on long-term assets, we don’t know what those assets are. Presuming that they are some assets. It’s a classical financial mismanagement; you used the short-term money to finance long term assets. Now the short-term money has to go back. In a financing sense, this is exactly what has happened, now you are going to pay those short term of $100-120 billion short term oil gains,” he explained further.

On the market rout, he said that while small caps began correcting right after the announcement of long-term capital gains (LTCG) in the months February and March, the macroeconomic situation due to rise in oil prices started emerging in June and July. “The Indian market is suddenly looking very fragile,” he said, adding that the market wants to protect its currency.