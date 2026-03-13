Biocon’s shares to remain in focus as its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Liraglutide Injection (gVictoza), 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL), in single-patient-use prefilled pens.

But first, let’s understand what Liraglutide is. It is an indicator for the treatment of insufficiently controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 10 years and above, and is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise. In medical terms, it is a synthetic glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, mimicking the GLP-1 hormone to stimulate insulin release, inhibit glucagon, and slow gastric emptying.

“This is to inform you that Biocon Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Liraglutide Injection (gVictoza®), 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL), Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pens. Liraglutide is indicated for the treatment of insufficiently controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 10 years and above, as an adjunct to diet and exercise,” read the release.

The approval follows the US FDA’s earlier clearance for Liraglutide injection (gSaxenda) that the company received on February 24, 2026. Biocon said the latest approval adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.

Nuvama on Biocon

Three weeks back, Nuvama Institutional Equities assigned a target price of Rs 480 for Biocon, implying a likely upside of 27% for investors. The brokerage firm’s analysis points out that the integration of the biosimilars business is progressing well, and the debt reduction plan is on track to improve the balance sheet.

Nuvama highlighted that the company’s focus on market share gains in the US for products like Ogivri and Fulphila is providing a steady revenue stream.

Furthermore, the firm expected that the upcoming approvals for key biosimilars in Europe and emerging markets will provide a significant boost to the overall valuation.

Difference between Ozempic and Liraglutide

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a GLP-1 receptor agonist utilised for the management of type 2 diabetes, decreasing cardiovascular risk, and safeguarding kidney function. It functions by enhancing insulin release, reducing glucagon levels, and delaying gastric emptying. Offered in a daily tablet or a weekly injection, it effectively lowers blood glucose levels and aids in weight reduction.

Liraglutide, sold by the brand name Victoza, lowers blood sugar levels by mimicking the effects of GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that stimulates insulin secretion and lowers glucagon secretion from the liver. It is given once daily by subcutaneous injection and may be used in conjunction with other medications for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Biocon share price performance

The share price of Biocon has changed little in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of 3.56% in the previous one month and 9.25% in the last six months. Biocon has surged more than 21% in the previous 12 months.

Biocon Q3FY26

The biotechnology company’s net profit came in at Rs 143.8 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, which was significantly higher than Rs 25.1 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. The company recorded a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 293.4 crore during the quarter.

Its revenue stood at Rs 4,173 crore in Q3FY26, rising 9.2% year-over-year from Rs 3,821 crore a year earlier.