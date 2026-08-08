What is the share price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹24.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹12.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are ₹24.33 and ₹24.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹50.95 and 52-week low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹14.31 as on .

How has the Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 27.12% over 3 months, -1.97% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are 109.59 and 2.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global