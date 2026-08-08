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Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORTHLINK FISCAL & CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.33 Closed
4.96₹ 1.15
As on Jul 22, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.33₹24.33
₹24.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.31₹50.95
₹24.33
Open Price
₹24.33
Prev. Close
₹23.18
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services		4.964.6927.1270.02-1.9719.10-2.46
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has declined 1.97% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4623.18
1021.3221.6
2018.3920.1
5020.9322
10028.2625.64
20030.8328.75

Source: Dion Global

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTNorthlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTNorthlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 18, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTNorthlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 18, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTNorthlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTNorthlink Fiscal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1994PLC015365 and registration number is 015365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shamli Maria
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Inderjit Singh Jassal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gargee Seghal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹24.33 as on Jul 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹12.77 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are ₹24.33 and ₹24.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹50.95 and 52-week low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹14.31 as on Jul 22, 2026.

How has the Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 27.12% over 3 months, -1.97% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are 109.59 and 2.48 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services News

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