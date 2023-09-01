Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1994PLC015365 and registration number is 015365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹4.63 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is 233.61 and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is 1.16 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Aug 23, 2023.