NORTHLINK FISCAL & CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹14.25
₹14.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹16.65
₹14.25
Open Price
₹14.25
Prev. Close
₹14.25
Volume
0

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.25
  • R214.25
  • R314.25
  • Pivot
    14.25
  • S114.25
  • S214.25
  • S314.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.0114.9
  • 1015.914.72
  • 2015.9214.35
  • 5016.6914.87
  • 10018.8616.44
  • 20021.5218.18

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.7514.4616.23-12.31-49.65-55.47
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1994PLC015365 and registration number is 015365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shamli Maria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Inderjit Singh Jassal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gargee Seghal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹4.63 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is 233.61 and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is 1.16 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Aug 23, 2023.

