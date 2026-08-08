Here's the live share price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services
|4.96
|4.69
|27.12
|70.02
|-1.97
|19.10
|-2.46
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has declined 1.97% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.46
|23.18
|10
|21.32
|21.6
|20
|18.39
|20.1
|50
|20.93
|22
|100
|28.26
|25.64
|200
|30.83
|28.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Northlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Northlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Northlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Northlink Fiscal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Northlink Fiscal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921PB1994PLC015365 and registration number is 015365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹24.33 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹12.77 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are ₹24.33 and ₹24.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹50.95 and 52-week low of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services is ₹14.31 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 27.12% over 3 months, -1.97% over 1 year, 19.1% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services are 109.59 and 2.48 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global