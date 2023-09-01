Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.66
|15.18
|58.56
|117.75
|592.69
|1,535.29
|867.52
|0.22
|-0.78
|15.51
|36.07
|24.71
|79.68
|65.66
|2.48
|-2.54
|6.07
|5.88
|-6.72
|54.27
|12.11
|1.31
|-12.46
|7.64
|6.98
|21.76
|209.14
|168.78
|-2.90
|-4.50
|11.68
|38.23
|48.88
|48.88
|48.88
|2.67
|23.81
|37.95
|85.99
|173.02
|1,223.08
|1,132.09
|-2.91
|-7.92
|-11.66
|5.75
|1.62
|397.61
|382.18
|2.06
|-4.63
|42.10
|172.12
|236.66
|1,075.25
|183.43
|2.34
|0.39
|7.08
|8.85
|-1.94
|53.65
|-21.79
|1.20
|-6.60
|12.13
|21.69
|-2.61
|68.75
|36.02
|-0.97
|-16.37
|22.43
|40.04
|116.58
|233.33
|108.13
|2.53
|-4.32
|5.09
|10.42
|-10.51
|68.67
|-23.53
|0
|15.53
|4.22
|16.99
|10.62
|51.56
|31.84
|-1.53
|-9.44
|4.75
|12.97
|1.09
|51.70
|-17.54
|8.09
|-4.10
|89.09
|80.82
|-49.63
|4,385.24
|4,385.24
|27.56
|121.72
|82.03
|64.00
|93.48
|274.35
|141.40
|11.11
|40.07
|42.51
|41.94
|48.65
|213.45
|44.68
|4.07
|6.54
|5.91
|-16.15
|16.59
|151.76
|67.19
|0
|48.69
|84.11
|65.51
|80.38
|690.79
|299.16
|-6.82
|32.00
|27.74
|39.44
|-1.00
|155.48
|157.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Northern Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB2012PLC185821 and registration number is 185821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 267.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹669.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹417.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹576.15 and 52-week low of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹60.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.