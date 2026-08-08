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Northern Spirits Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORTHERN SPIRITS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Northern Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.60 Closed
-1.76₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Northern Spirits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.35₹132.85
₹128.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.60₹208.80
₹128.60
Open Price
₹132.55
Prev. Close
₹130.90
Volume
5,934

Source: Dion Global

Northern Spirits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Northern Spirits		-3.424.38-3.13-4.92-35.15-31.7033.52
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Northern Spirits has declined 35.15% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Northern Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Northern Spirits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Northern Spirits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.61131.5
10133.57131.9
20130.89131.35
50128.08129.56
100125.73130.54
200137.59139.73

Source: Dion Global

Northern Spirits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Northern Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Northern Spirits Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTNorthern Spirits - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Aug 03, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTNorthern Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTNorthern Spirits - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTNorthern Spirits - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03.08.2026
Jul 07, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTNorthern Spirits - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Northern Spirits

Northern Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB2012PLC185821 and registration number is 185821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2308.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankush Bakshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roshni Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kanika Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sathvik Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malti Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Northern Spirits Share Price

What is the share price of Northern Spirits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Spirits is ₹128.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Northern Spirits?

The Northern Spirits is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Northern Spirits?

The market cap of Northern Spirits is ₹206.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Northern Spirits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Northern Spirits are ₹132.85 and ₹128.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northern Spirits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Spirits is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Northern Spirits is ₹96.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Northern Spirits performed historically in terms of returns?

The Northern Spirits has shown returns of -1.95% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -31.74% across 3 years, and 33.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Northern Spirits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northern Spirits are 7.61 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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