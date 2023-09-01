Follow Us

Northern Spirits Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NORTHERN SPIRITS LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹417.00 Closed
-1.82-7.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Northern Spirits Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.00₹445.95
₹417.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.20₹576.15
₹417.00
Open Price
₹425.00
Prev. Close
₹424.75
Volume
76,500

Northern Spirits Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.3
  • R2461.6
  • R3477.25
  • Pivot
    423.65
  • S1401.35
  • S2385.7
  • S3363.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5236.1421.66
  • 10210.97432.12
  • 20178420.87
  • 50114.62363.06
  • 10079.81312.79
  • 20054.9257.17

Northern Spirits Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Northern Spirits Ltd. Share Holdings

Northern Spirits Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Northern Spirits Ltd.

Northern Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB2012PLC185821 and registration number is 185821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 267.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankush Bakshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roshni Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kanika Bakshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathvik Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jagjit Singh Kochar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Northern Spirits Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Northern Spirits Ltd.?

The market cap of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹669.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Northern Spirits Ltd. is 8.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Northern Spirits Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹417.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northern Spirits Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹576.15 and 52-week low of Northern Spirits Ltd. is ₹60.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

