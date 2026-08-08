What is the share price of Northern Spirits? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Spirits is ₹128.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Northern Spirits? The Northern Spirits is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Northern Spirits? The market cap of Northern Spirits is ₹206.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Northern Spirits? Today’s highest and lowest price of Northern Spirits are ₹132.85 and ₹128.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northern Spirits? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Spirits is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Northern Spirits is ₹96.60 as on .

How has the Northern Spirits performed historically in terms of returns? The Northern Spirits has shown returns of -1.95% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -31.74% across 3 years, and 33.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Northern Spirits? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northern Spirits are 7.61 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global