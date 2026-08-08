Here's the live share price of Northern Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Northern Spirits
|-3.42
|4.38
|-3.13
|-4.92
|-35.15
|-31.70
|33.52
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Northern Spirits has declined 35.15% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Northern Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.61
|131.5
|10
|133.57
|131.9
|20
|130.89
|131.35
|50
|128.08
|129.56
|100
|125.73
|130.54
|200
|137.59
|139.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Northern Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Northern Spirits - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Northern Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Northern Spirits - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Northern Spirits - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03.08.2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Northern Spirits - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Northern Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500WB2012PLC185821 and registration number is 185821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2308.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Spirits is ₹128.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Northern Spirits is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Northern Spirits is ₹206.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Northern Spirits are ₹132.85 and ₹128.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Spirits is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Northern Spirits is ₹96.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Northern Spirits has shown returns of -1.95% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -3.31% over 3 months, -35.27% over 1 year, -31.74% across 3 years, and 33.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northern Spirits are 7.61 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global