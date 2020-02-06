Northern Arc Investments closes micro finance fund

During its 3.5-year tenure, the fund delivered consistent cashflow payouts to investors, with no instances of shortfall or delay.

Debt fund manager Northern Arc Investments on Wednesday announced the maturity and closure of the IFMR FImpact Medium Term Microfinance Fund, one of the earlier funds, from its platform. Launched in 2016, the fund had targeted the micro finance sector in India, and had received commitments from several high pedigree investors including insurance companies, corporate treasuries and family offices.

During its 3.5-year tenure, the fund delivered consistent cashflow payouts to investors, with no instances of shortfall or delay. Upon maturity, the fund delivered net returns of over 13% to its investors, well ahead of its target return of 11.5%.

Ravi Vukkadala, CEO, Northern Arc Investments, said: “The successful completion and exit of our IFMR FImpact Medium Term Microfinance Fund is a very significant and satisfying milestone for us. Our track record of having delivered consistent and superior risk-adjusted returns to investors throughout the fund life, especially during a time when the industry experienced sustained turmoil, is a testament to our strengths as a fund manager. This is our first successful exit from the Northern Arc Investments’ platform and we expect to reflect similar performance in our funds maturing in the coming year.”

Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF), promoted by the Hinduja Group and a leading NBFC in India focused on the vehicle finance and affordable housing sectors, is one of the institutional investors in the fund.

Sachin Pillai, CEO, HLF, said: “We are pleased with our investment in the IFMR FImpact Medium Term Microfinance Fund, and wish the Northern Arc team great success in the coming years.”