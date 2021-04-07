  • MORE MARKET STATS

Northern Arc Investments announces IFMR FImpact Investment Fund closure

By: |
April 7, 2021 8:06 AM

Northern Arc Investments on Tuesday announced the successful maturity and closure of IFMR FImpact Investment Fund, the first fund from its investment platform, and the very first private credit fund from India focused on the microfinance sector.

Northern Arc InvestmentsThe fund's investment portfolio comprised 13 companies, which in turn disbursed over 10 million end-loans to the unbanked and underbanked segments in India

Northern Arc Investments on Tuesday announced the successful maturity and closure of IFMR FImpact Investment Fund, the first fund from its investment platform, and the very first private credit fund from India focused on the microfinance sector. Launched in 2015, the fund raised Rs 100 crore in commitments from a strong investor base, including banks, insurance companies and HNIs.

The fund’s investment portfolio comprised 13 companies, which in turn disbursed over 10 million end-loans to the unbanked and underbanked segments in India. During its six-year tenure, the fund witnessed some very volatile phases in India’s financial history, including the government’s demonetisation drive in November 2016, the GST rollout in July 2017, the tightened liquidity conditions afflicting the financial services industry post the NBFC crisis in 2018-19 and the Covid-induced national lockdown in 2020.

Related News

Despite these significant external headwinds, the fund maintained excellent portfolio quality and delivered consistent cash-flow payouts to investors throughout its tenure, with no instances of shortfall or delay. Upon final maturity, the fund delivered net returns (pre-tax, post all other expenses) of over 15% (in the rupee terms) to its investors, well ahead of its target return of 13%.

Northern Arc Investments CEO Ravi Vukkadala said: “This is a very significant and satisfying milestone for us. This is our second consecutive timely exit from our investment platform in the last two years, reinforcing our track record as an experienced private credit fund manager from India. We are incredibly grateful for the faith reposed in us by our investors, who returned to partner with us across multiple funds, and we look forward to their continued support in the future.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Northern Arc Investments announces IFMR FImpact Investment Fund closure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell
2DMART: ‘Neutral’ rating with TP of Rs 2,878
3Maintain ‘buy’ on Sobha with revised TP of Rs 572