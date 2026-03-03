Facebook Pixel Code
Northern Arc Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

NORTHERN ARC CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Northern Arc Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹246.50 Closed
-2.14₹ -5.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Northern Arc Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹239.95₹250.00
₹246.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.50₹290.00
₹246.50
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹251.90
Volume
16,144

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Northern Arc Capital has declined 5.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.52%.

Northern Arc Capital’s current P/E of 12.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Northern Arc Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Northern Arc Capital		-2.91-3.01-4.293.0747.30-8.67-5.30
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Northern Arc Capital has gained 47.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Northern Arc Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Northern Arc Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Northern Arc Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5251.84252.51
10252.32252.86
20253.52254.39
50257.18257.03
100261.81256.81
200251.22250.68

Northern Arc Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Northern Arc Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.29%, FII holding rose to 7.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Northern Arc Capital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,00,6110.4824.53
4,49,7091.9512.25
1,04,6011.322.85
44,9651.961.22

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Northern Arc Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ISTNorthern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 11:40 PM ISTNorthern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 12:07 AM ISTNorthern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 10:49 PM ISTNorthern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 31, 2026, 8:47 PM ISTNorthern Arc Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

About Northern Arc Capital

Northern Arc Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65910TN1989PLC017021 and registration number is 017021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2284.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mehrotra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kshama Fernandes
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Nallan Chakravarthi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Michael Jude Fernandes
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Northern Arc Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Northern Arc Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Arc Capital is ₹246.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Northern Arc Capital?

The Northern Arc Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Northern Arc Capital?

The market cap of Northern Arc Capital is ₹3,982.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Northern Arc Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Northern Arc Capital are ₹250.00 and ₹239.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Northern Arc Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Arc Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Arc Capital is ₹290.00 and 52-week low of Northern Arc Capital is ₹153.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Northern Arc Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Northern Arc Capital has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, 43.52% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -5.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Northern Arc Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northern Arc Capital are 12.80 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Northern Arc Capital News

