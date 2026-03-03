Here's the live share price of Northern Arc Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Northern Arc Capital has declined 5.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 43.52%.
Northern Arc Capital’s current P/E of 12.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Northern Arc Capital
|-2.91
|-3.01
|-4.29
|3.07
|47.30
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Northern Arc Capital has gained 47.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Northern Arc Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|251.84
|252.51
|10
|252.32
|252.86
|20
|253.52
|254.39
|50
|257.18
|257.03
|100
|261.81
|256.81
|200
|251.22
|250.68
In the latest quarter, Northern Arc Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.29%, FII holding rose to 7.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,00,611
|0.48
|24.53
|4,49,709
|1.95
|12.25
|1,04,601
|1.32
|2.85
|44,965
|1.96
|1.22
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
|Northern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
|Northern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
|Northern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
|Northern Arc Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 31, 2026, 8:47 PM IST
|Northern Arc Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Northern Arc Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65910TN1989PLC017021 and registration number is 017021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2284.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Northern Arc Capital is ₹246.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Northern Arc Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Northern Arc Capital is ₹3,982.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Northern Arc Capital are ₹250.00 and ₹239.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Northern Arc Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Northern Arc Capital is ₹290.00 and 52-week low of Northern Arc Capital is ₹153.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Northern Arc Capital has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -8.59% over 3 months, 43.52% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -5.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Northern Arc Capital are 12.80 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.