Non-food credit up 14.2 per cent, deposits grow 10.6 per cent

Published: April 27, 2019 3:30:17 AM

Aggregate deposits in the banking system grew 10.6% y-o-y to Rs 125.30 lakh crore as on April 12.

Lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) has also soared in recent quarters, clocking a 50% y-o-y growth in January-February 2019, KIE observed.

Non-food bank credit grew 14.20% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fortnight ending April 12, faster than 13.75% in the previous fortnight and 11.79% in the corresponding period a year ago, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at Rs 96.09 lakh crore at the end of the fortnight ending April 12, which is 1.21% lower than Rs 97.27 lakh crore as on March 29.

Aggregate deposits in the banking system grew 10.6% y-o-y to Rs 125.30 lakh crore as on April 12. At the end of the previous fortnight, deposits were a tad higher at Rs 125.72 lakh crore. At the end of the comparable fortnight in 2018, deposits with banks stood at Rs 113.29 lakh crore.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) in a recent report said that loan growth is being fuelled by retail loans which, in turn, is being driven by a strong uptick in unsecured loans, such as credit cards and personal loans. Lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) has also soared in recent quarters, clocking a 50% y-o-y growth in January-February 2019, KIE observed.

In the corporate segment, banker are seeing demand from various diversified sectors, even as it is largely limited to refinance and working-capital loans. Jairam Sridharan, group executive and chief financial officer (CFO), Axis Bank, told reporters after the bank’s Q4 results that the NBFC sector is on the lookout for funds. “We are seeing fairly good demand from a lot of other sectors, like engineering and petrochemical as well,” he noted.

The slight improvement in deposit mobilisation led to an easing in the credit-deposit ratio (CD) ratio of the banking system, which stood at 76.68% in the fortnight to April 12, marginally lower compared to 77.37% in the previous fortnight. In the comparable period last year, the CD ratio of the banks was at 74.26%, showed the RBI data.

