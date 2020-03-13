Non-food credit growth slips below 6% in Feb

Deposits with banks grew 9.01% y-o-y to `133.32 lakh crore during the fortnight ended February 14, down from 9.19% in the previous fortnight.

Non-food credit growth slipped to 5.97% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fortnight ended February 14, from 6.71% in the previous fortnight. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that during the comparable fortnight a year ago, non-food credit growth stood at 14.5%. According to provisional data released by the central bank on Thursday, outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at `100.39 lakh crore on February 14, up from `99.68 lakh crore at the end of the previous fortnight.

Deposit growth in the banking system also fell during the fortnight. Deposits with banks grew 9.01% y-o-y to `133.32 lakh crore during the fortnight ended February 14, down from 9.19% in the previous fortnight. During the comparable fortnight of 2019, deposits with banks had grown 9.8%. The credit deposit (CD) ratio for the fortnight stood at 75.3%, almost unchanged from the end of the previous fortnight.

Credit growth has been trending down even as lending rates of banks continue to fall. State Bank of India (SBI) lowered lending rates as recently as Wednesday for the tenth consecutive time in the current financial year.

In recent years, banks have come to rely heavily on the retail segment to buttress their growth numbers in the absence of demand from corporates.

Analysts say that incremental growth in corporate credit has been negative in FY20 and the overall growth figures are being supported largely by retail lending coming from private banks.

“While there is liquidity in the system, the demand for funds for investment purposes has not yet picked up sufficiently while the overhang of NPAs (non-performing assets) in the system will nudge banks to cherry-pick their credit portfolios with a higher degree of caution in the coming months,” CARE Ratings said in a recent note.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das hadlast week questioned public-sector banks (PSBs) on why credit growth is not taking off despite specific actions taken by the central bank.

Further, heads of these banks were also asked why growth at PSBs was slower as compared to their private peers.

Bankers, too, have begun to moderate their growth expectations for the year. After SBI’s Q3FY20 results, chairman Rajnish Kumar had said the bank was unlikely to achieve its earlier-stated full-year credit growth target of 10% despite the sanctions pipeline being good.

“When the disbursements happen, our sanctioned working capital limit utilisation will improve. And in March, corporate activity also sees a rise typically, (but) to reach 10% growth at the moment, looks difficult,” he had said.