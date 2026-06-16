A potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could create a fresh set of winners across India’s energy sector, according to Nomura. The brokerage believes oil marketing companies, LNG importers and city gas distributors stand to benefit from lower crude oil prices, softer LNG costs and improving supply conditions, while upstream producers could face earnings pressure from weaker commodity realizations.

Nomura’s preferred beneficiaries include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Petronet LNG, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas and GAIL. The brokerage said normalisation of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz could reduce fuel sourcing costs, improve marketing margins and support gas demand across multiple segments.

“The opening up of the Strait of Hormuz should be positive for downstream companies through lower crude and LNG prices, while upstream companies could see earnings pressure from lower oil and gas realisations,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Indian Oil Corporation: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Indian Oil Corporation and has a target price of Rs 180, implying an upside of about 25%.

The brokerage expects Indian Oil to benefit from lower crude oil prices and declining LPG under-recoveries as energy supply chains normalise. Nomura estimates integrated margins for oil marketing companies remain significantly above historical averages and believes lower LPG sourcing costs could provide further support to profitability.

“We expect Saudi contract prices for LPG to gradually trend lower starting July. Moreover, with volumes resuming via the Strait of Hormuz, logistics costs for sourcing LPG should go down for oil marketing companies, helping lower under-recoveries,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Bharat Petroleum: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Petroleum and has a target price of Rs 365, implying an upside of about 18%.

The brokerage believes Bharat Petroleum is among the key beneficiaries of lower crude oil prices and improving fuel marketing economics. A decline in LPG under-recoveries could also support earnings as the company’s exposure to retail fuel and LPG businesses remains significant.

“We expect oil marketing companies to benefit immediately as oil prices trend lower, with the war risk premium unwinding and lower LPG sourcing costs supporting profitability,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Petronet LNG: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Petronet LNG and has a target price of Rs 345, implying an upside of about 21%.

The brokerage expects Petronet LNG to benefit from softer LNG prices and the return of Qatar’s LNG exports once shipping through the Strait of Hormuz normalizes. The resumption of long-term contracted LNG volumes could improve terminal utilization and support earnings growth.

“We are confident of a strong volume recovery once Middle East volumes return to the market at a lower price. This gives us confidence of stronger utilisation across the company’s LNG infrastructure,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Mahanagar Gas: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Mahanagar Gas and has a target price of Rs 1,430, implying an upside of about 26%.

The brokerage expects lower domestic and imported gas prices to improve profitability for city gas distributors. It said Mahanagar Gas is particularly well positioned because of its access to contracted Henry Hub-linked LNG volumes, which remain among the lowest-cost imported gas supplies.

“Margins of city gas distributors are very sensitive to input costs and even a modest reduction in gas procurement costs could result in a meaningful improvement in profitability,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Gujarat Gas: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Gujarat Gas and has a target price of Rs 511, implying an upside of about 28%.

The brokerage expects lower gas procurement costs and continued industrial demand to support earnings. It believes Gujarat Gas could benefit from stronger gas consumption if lower prices improve the competitiveness of natural gas relative to alternative fuels.

“Volumes growth for city gas distributors could surprise positively due to stronger industrial demand, increasing domestic gas consumption and continued robust demand for compressed natural gas,” Nomura said.

Nomura on GAIL: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on GAIL and has a target price of Rs 195, implying an upside of about 11%.

The brokerage expects GAIL to benefit from higher gas transmission volumes as LNG imports recover. While lower gas marketing margins could offset part of the gains, Nomura believes improved gas availability should support throughput across the company’s network.

“With increased gas imports, we will likely see an increase in transmission and marketing volumes. However, given the fixed tariff structure of the gas transmission business, the EBITDA impact will likely be limited to volume increases,” Nomura said.

Upstream companies may not benefit from lower oil prices

While downstream energy companies are expected to gain, Nomura believes ONGC and Oil India could face pressure if crude oil prices move lower.

The brokerage said earnings for upstream producers remain directly linked to oil and gas realisations, meaning a decline in commodity prices could weigh on profitability despite improved supply conditions.

Conclusion

Nomura expects the normalisation of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz to create clear winners across India’s downstream energy sector. Oil marketing companies could benefit from lower crude oil prices and reduced LPG under-recoveries, LNG players may gain from improving supply conditions, and city gas distributors could see margin expansion from lower input costs.

Against this backdrop, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Petronet LNG, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas and GAIL remain the brokerage’s preferred ways to play a potential easing of geopolitical tensions in the region.

Disclaimer: The specific stock ratings, target prices, and earnings upside projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from Nomura and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Equity investments in the energy and oil & gas sector carry inherent risks, including global commodity price volatility, geopolitical developments affecting international supply chains, and changes in domestic regulatory or pricing policies. Because individual financial goals, risk tolerances, and investment horizons vary significantly, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making specific capital allocations.

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