India’s fintech industry is one of the largest and most sophisticated ecosystems in the world. The domestic fintech market’s revenue is expected to more than double by 2031, and this growth will be led by the unified payments interface (UPI).

Paytm, operating under One97 Communications, sits at the centre of this expansion story. Japanese brokerage Nomura has initiated coverage on Paytm with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,250. This implies an upside of nearly 32% from the stock’s current price of Rs 1,706.

India’s Fintech market revenue may reach $109 bn by 2031

The domestic fintech market is expected to reach $109 billion in revenue by 2031, from $51 billion in 2026, Nomura said, citing data from Mordor Intelligence India fintech market. Digital Payments are set to expand around three-fold, reaching around $10.2 trillion by FY30, the brokerage said, citing data from Indian payments handbook – 2025-2030.

“In this context, companies such as One 97 Communications (Paytm) with meaningful scale, entrenched and trusted consumer and merchant relationships, AI-led technology capabilities, robust compliance frameworks, and strategic partnerships with regulated financial institutions appear best positioned to capture the next phase of growth in India’s digital financial services landscape,” Nomura said.

Nomura on Paytm: Core biz to drive revenue growth

The company’s core payments business functions as an infrastructure annuity on India’s expanding digital payments rails. Nomura has projected the GMV of this business to expand at a 25% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25 to FY29.

It also expects rising credit penetration, such as credit cards, RuPay credit cards on UPI, credit lines on UPI, to lift net payment margin to 5.26bp, excluding MDR, by FY29 from 4.03bp in FY26.

“This is complemented by Paytm’s dominant position in the Merchant Lending business. Paytm’s merchant lending penetration stands at just 8% of its 15.7 million base currently (subscription merchants), which we estimate has room to expand to 11% by FY29F – reflecting significant white space,” it said.

Nomura on Paytm: AI as the biggest structural driver

“For Paytm, indirect expense optimization remains a core margin driver, in our view. We expect a reduction in total indirect costs from ~50% of revenue in FY26 to 34.1% by FY29F, as revenue growth is likely to outpace cost growth. Employee costs should see the sharpest decline – from 30.7% in FY26 to ~19.8% of revenue – driven by AI-led efficiencies in field sales, merchant acquisition, and commercial negotiations,” the brokerage said.

It expects technology costs to fall from 7.6% to 5.9% of revenue on economies of scale. Marketing costs, in contrast, could stay elevated near 3% of revenue through FY29, reflecting a brand reinvestment strategy. Nomura expects Paytm’s cost structure to improve across the board, with AI as the biggest structural driver.

Nomura on Paytm: Merchant Discount Rate, the next leg of growth

Nomura sees UPI MDR revenue, the launch of proprietary AI product “Pi” for banks and insurers, and selective international expansion, driving the company’s growth.

“…given Paytm’s exposure to smaller merchants and exempted categories, we expect ~20% of its GMV to be MDR eligible at ~8bp,” it said, adding that this translates into incremental revenue of Rs 500 crore over FY28 and Rs 620 crore over FY29.

“Paytm is pursuing selective international expansion, leveraging its India-tested payments technology and distribution playbook through asset-light, partner-operated licensing and select direct-operated entries, but we expect meaningful earnings contribution only from FY30F,” it added.

Paytm: Growth across the board

Paytm’s growth story is in focus and Nomura sees 32% upside. MDR, AI, and core business growth are expected to drive earnings hereon, along with selective international expansion.

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