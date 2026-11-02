The Page Industries share price surged nearly 4% intraday to a high of Rs 35,800 on Monday, November 2. The company’s shares are in focus after Japanese brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 44,000, which implies an upside of 24% from the stock’s current price of Rs 35,500 apiece. Page Industries is the market leader in India’s innerwear segment, but has 18% share in the men’s segment and 7% in the women’s segment, implying “significant headroom” for market penetration. The company is the exclusive licensee for Jockey and Speedo in India.

“Our analysis indicates that over the next decade, among the overall households, the addressable market for Jockey’s core (men’s innerwear) should grow the fastest and ahead of overall household growth,” Nomura said.

The company is accelerating growth in its whitespaces and higher average selling price products such as women’s innerwear and athleisure with new collections like Gen-Z first, JKY Groove, merchandise collection under JKY Studio. This is being done to reinforce its brand relevance among youngsters, expand wallet share, and capture incremental volumes.

Nomura on Page Industries: Volume-led growth

The brokerage said Page Industries is positioned for a gradual re-acceleration in growth, supported by a growing consumer base, acceleration in youth-focused launches, more realisations per purchase, and more capacity to serve its consumers.

The company has guided for double-digit volume growth, which remains the key monitorable. Nomura expects sales growth in the low-teens with low-to-mid-single-digit price growth.

The company’s category penetration is only around 18% in men’s innerwear and 6-7% each in women’s innerwear and athleisure, against a target cohort recording a 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade, with over 115,000 retail touchpoints across 2,700 towns that is still mostly skewed to metro or tier-1 cities. This leaves room to grow in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and digital channels.

Nomura also expects the company to launch more youth-related products under chief executive officer (CEO) Karthik Y, who took over in April 2025. “Jockey’s portfolio is laddered across price tiers, allowing Page Industries to capture consumers transitioning out of unorganised brands and retain them as they upgrade into masstige, where innovationled premiumisation (bonded, performance) converts rising income into mix improvement…” it said.

The company also has enough capacity to serve its growing consumer base, with 16 manufacturing facilities. It has a capacity to produce 28 crore pieces, against the 22.8 crore pieces sold in FY26, and is investing ahead of anticipated demand with Odisha and KR Pet facilities.

Nomura on Page Industries: Digitisation push

The reinstatement of the automated replenishment system (ARS) converted ordering for over 4,800 accounts to system-generated from a sales-force push. The stock keep unit (SKU)-level pulled improved inventory days to 66 from 120 over FY23 to FY26. Working capital days declined to 54 from 75 and gross and EBITDA margins also improved without any price increase.

“This lifted ROCE from 50% to 70%+. More importantly, this industry-leading margins are despite Jockey transacting at MRP vs category average discount of 30%. Further, margins being channel/segment agnostic, make an e-comm/q-comm shift neutral, while benefits from operating leverage, digitization (Salesforce distributor management system), sourcing and sewing efficiency will be supportive for margins,” Nomura said. The company plans to keep its margins near the guided range of 19-21%.

Page Industries: New categories and deeper penetration

The company is poised to gain market share in the key men’s and women’s innerwear segments. New product launches catering to young consumers and a push towards digitisation are expected to support earnings growth.

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