No statutory auditor can leave the job in between, proposes SEBI in its new guidelines

Pre-occupation is the most common reason among the auditors, who have suddenly resigned without completing their annual assignments. (Bloomberg image)

SEBI has revised guidelines in view of the rising number of abrupt resignations of statutory auditors from listed companies in recent times, proposing that no auditor can leave the job without completing the quarterly reviews. Pre-occupation is the most common reason among the auditors, who have suddenly resigned without completing their annual assignments. The role of auditors is significant in ensuring unbiased, accurate, complete and timely disclosure of many important pieces of information, that need to be passed on to investors and other stakeholders in the securities market.

“With reasons such as pre-occupation, the resignation of an auditor before completion of the audit of the annual financial results hampers the investors’ confidence and leaves the investors in dark”, according to SEBI.

Key policy proposals: