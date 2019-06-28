No more foul play: Sebi tightens norms to fix MF, NBFC problems

The regulator came heavily on so called standstill agreements that mutual funds have entered into with certain corporates.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday tightened the norms for liquid schemes, approved a framework for the issuance of differential voting rights shares and tweaked the rules for royalty payments to related parties. At the board meeting, the regulator allowed tech firms to issue differential shares and broadened the definition of ‘encumbrance’ to make it harder for companies to mislead lenders or small shareholders.

Liquid schemes, the capital markets watchdog said, should hold at least 20% in liquid assets, like gilts, and debt and money market instruments must reflect the market value. From now onwards, liquid and overnight schemes shall not be permitted to invest in short-term deposits, debt and money market instruments that have structured obligations or credit enhancements. A graded exit load shall be levied on investors of liquid schemes, who exit the scheme, within seven days.

The sectoral cap has been trimmed to 20% from 25% to minimise risk. Additionally, debt schemes cannot have an exposure to HFCs of more than 10% and more than 5% to securitised debt based on retail housing loan and affordable housing loan portfolios.

The regulator also came heavily on so called standstill agreements that mutual funds have entered into with certain corporates. Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi said, “We don’t recognise any such standstill agreement, MFs are not banks and there is nothing called standstill and they are investing rather than lending. Tyagi said the move had been taken in consultation with the industry to bring in more discipline. If further cases come we will take action,” he added.

Sebi mandated that payments made to related parties towards brand usage or royalty may be considered material if the transaction exceeded 5% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed entity during a financial year. This would require approval of the shareholders, with no related party having a vote to approve such resolutions.

The Sebi board also approved a framework for issuance of differential voting rights shares by essentially technology companies. Eligible companies having superior voting rights shares (SR shares) would be permitted to do an initial public offering (IPO) of only ordinary shares.

Moreover, the Sebi redefined the term “encumbrance” which has been broadened to include any restriction on the free and marketable title to shares, by whatever name called, whether executed directly or indirectly. Promoters shall be required to disclose separately detailed reasons for encumbrance whenever the combined encumbrance by the promoters and persons acting in concert (PACs) crosses 20% of the total share capital in the company or 50% of their shareholding in the company.

“The board has taken the above measures in the context of recent concerns with regard to promoter/companies raising funds from mutual funds/NBFCs through structured obligations, pledge of shares, non-disposal undertakings, corporate/ promoter guarantees and various other complex structures,” Sebi said in its release. Encumbrance would also include a pledge, lien, negative lien, non-disposal undertaking or any covenant, transaction, condition or arrangement in the nature of encumbrance, by whatever name called, whether executed directly or indirectly.