No exit by OYO’s existing investors

Existing investors in OYO will not take any exit — partial or full. In its earlier DRHP filed with Sebi, four large shareholders in the firm were going to make a partial exit.

At that time, OYO was planning to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 7,000 crore and raise another Rs 1,430 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) issue. These included giving partial exits by Softbank Ventures Funds (SVF) India Holding, A1 Holding Inc, China Lodging Holdings and Global Ivy Ventures LLP.

SVF India, which held 46% in Oravel Stays (OYO parent firm) was to offload shares of up to Rs 1,238.50 crore. A1 Holding, with 1.81%, was expecting to raise Rs 51.6 crore. With 0.8% stake, China Lodging wanted to offload Rs 23.13-crore shares and Global Ivy wanted to prune its 0.9% stake to raise Rs 26.71 crore.