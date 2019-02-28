No Bond! FPIs pull out $650 million from debt market so far in February

The old benchmark yield —7.17% yielding notes maturing in 2028 — closed nine basis points higher at 7.67% on Wednesday.

By Shashank Nayar

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out nearly $650 million from the bond markets in February, sending the benchmark yield to a three-week high. Coupled with the outflows in January, FPIs have sold over a billion dollars on a net basis so far this year.

According to bond market experts, foreign investors are seeking more clarity on the political front before making any major buying decisions. On the other hand, dealers also indicated that certain value buying opportunities in the emerging markets might have led to some amount of portfolio churn.

“There are countries like Indonesia where the benchmark yield is hovering close to 8%. We believe that there are some value buying opportunities there and FPIs might be willing to consider it given the current circumstances,” said a dealer.

The RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in its February monetary policy while also reducing its inflation forecast. Although yields cooled off following the announcement, it pared all the gains in a few days.

“Despite the rate cut in the last monetary policy, a reduced inflation forecast, along with benign inflation levels in recent times, the yield has been surging. This has been a cause for concern with FPIs,” said a bond market expert.

On February 26, FPIs sold a net $237.70 million of debt — the highest one day net outflow in February — according to data from NSDL.

FPI utilisation of the government securities quota has remained sluggish in recent times. The latest data show that FPIs have utilised only 69.57% of their quota in government securities that currently stand at Rs 2.23 lakh crore. As for corporate bonds, foreign investors have used 70.76% of their quota of Rs 2.89 lakh crore.