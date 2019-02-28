No Bond! FPIs pull out $650 million from debt market so far in February

Updated: February 28, 2019 3:25 AM

Foreign investors are seeking more clarity on the political front before making any major buying decisions.

The old benchmark yield —7.17% yielding notes maturing in 2028 — closed nine basis points higher at 7.67% on Wednesday.

By Shashank Nayar

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out nearly $650 million from the bond markets in February, sending the benchmark yield to a three-week high. Coupled with the outflows in January, FPIs have sold over a billion dollars on a net basis so far this year.

The old benchmark yield —7.17% yielding notes maturing in 2028 — closed nine basis points higher at 7.67% on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani breaks into global top 10 rich list; check top 3

According to bond market experts, foreign investors are seeking more clarity on the political front before making any major buying decisions. On the other hand, dealers also indicated that certain value buying opportunities in the emerging markets might have led to some amount of portfolio churn.

“There are countries like Indonesia where the benchmark yield is hovering close to 8%. We believe that there are some value buying opportunities there and FPIs might be willing to consider it given the current circumstances,” said a dealer.

ALSO READ: Karachi stock exchange bleeds after IAF strikes down terror camps in Pakistan; here’s how much index tanked

The RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points in its February monetary policy while also reducing its inflation forecast. Although yields cooled off following the announcement, it pared all the gains in a few days.

“Despite the rate cut in the last monetary policy, a reduced inflation forecast, along with benign inflation levels in recent times, the yield has been surging. This has been a cause for concern with FPIs,” said a bond market expert.

ALSO READ: Delhi Budget 2019-20: Arvind Kejriwal’s favourite ‘Mohalla Clinic scheme’ gets little attention

On February 26, FPIs sold a net $237.70 million of debt — the highest one day net outflow in February — according to data from NSDL.

FPI utilisation of the government securities quota has remained sluggish in recent times. The latest data show that FPIs have utilised only 69.57% of their quota in government securities that currently stand at Rs 2.23 lakh crore. As for corporate bonds, foreign investors have used 70.76% of their quota of Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. No Bond! FPIs pull out $650 million from debt market so far in February
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition