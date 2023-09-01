Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NMS RESOURCES GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.67 Closed
4.981.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.67₹28.67
₹28.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.75₹29.00
₹28.67
Open Price
₹28.67
Prev. Close
₹27.31
Volume
8,017

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.67
  • R228.67
  • R328.67
  • Pivot
    28.67
  • S128.67
  • S228.67
  • S328.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.4325.13
  • 1016.6823.82
  • 2018.2323.43
  • 5019.423.71
  • 10021.5123.05
  • 20024.1422.36

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.2434.1033.6645.3151.29298.19344.50
-4.559.1122.2641.0617.20-45.12-45.12
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.8617.1455.2476.23126.731,115.11588.75
-1.135.4712.1929.801.3125.34-12.47
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0211.7614.5194.2939.2092.4192.41
4.30-35.60-10.5516.389.799.799.79
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.23-3.6712.57-36.99-74.761,079.591,079.59

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Share Holdings

NMS Resources Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About NMS Resources Global Ltd.

NMS Resources Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1986PLC025457 and registration number is 025457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Om Pal Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjai Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Chander
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Gupta
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ujjwal Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sugan Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on NMS Resources Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NMS Resources Global Ltd.?

The market cap of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NMS Resources Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is 36.66 and PB ratio of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is 8.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NMS Resources Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹28.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMS Resources Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMS Resources Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹14.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data