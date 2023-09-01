Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|26.24
|34.10
|33.66
|45.31
|51.29
|298.19
|344.50
|-4.55
|9.11
|22.26
|41.06
|17.20
|-45.12
|-45.12
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.86
|17.14
|55.24
|76.23
|126.73
|1,115.11
|588.75
|-1.13
|5.47
|12.19
|29.80
|1.31
|25.34
|-12.47
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.02
|11.76
|14.51
|94.29
|39.20
|92.41
|92.41
|4.30
|-35.60
|-10.55
|16.38
|9.79
|9.79
|9.79
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.23
|-3.67
|12.57
|-36.99
|-74.76
|1,079.59
|1,079.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
NMS Resources Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1986PLC025457 and registration number is 025457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹8.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is 36.66 and PB ratio of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is 8.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹28.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMS Resources Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹29.00 and 52-week low of NMS Resources Global Ltd. is ₹14.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.