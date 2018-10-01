NMDC rated ‘buy’; at a vantage point for better performance

Representative Image

We believe NMDC is at a vantage point owing to: (i) strong possibility of the market absorbing the recent price hike; (ii) volume uptick in September post a rather lacklustre YTD August 2018; and (iii) additional revenue streams from pellet & steel plants in FY20e. Going ahead, we believe, the company will gain from capacity enhancement to 50mtpa and 67mtpa by FY19e and FY21e, respectively, amidst a buoyant ferrous cycle and potential supply disruption in Odisha in FY20. On valuation, the stock is trading at an attractive 4.3x FY20e. Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 155.

Current prices likely to sustain despite being at a seven-year high

Post the current price hike, NMDC’s fines at Rs 3,310/t are at the highest level since Q4FY11. We expect the price hike to sustain as: (i) steel players are mulling another Rs 1,000-1,500/t price hike in October; (ii) Odisha prices are at Rs 3,500/t post three hikes effected in a fortnight (August 20-September 5); and (iii) imports from South Africa are down owing to port congestion, weather constraints & railway maintenance. Even at this level, NMDC’s fines are at a discount to international prices on landed basis.

Volume expected to improve

After a rather lacklustre YTD August 2018 wherein sales volume dipped 26% y-o-y to 11mt, September saw an uptick from Chhattisgarh mines. Our channel checks indicate that NMDC dispatched 151 rakes during September 1-20 compared to 109 in the same period in August. We expect Q3FY19 volume uptick as rail infrastructure issues faced in Q3FY18 have been resolved. We expect the volume uptick to sustain as: (i) additional capacity is coming on board; and (ii) potential disruption of 67mtpa capacity in Odisha due to mine bidding process in FY20e. We are positive on NMDC’s prospects on recent price hikes and estimated volume recovery. Earnings from pellet and steel plants will be additional sweeteners in FY20. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of Rs 155 (exit multiple of 6.0x FY20e Ebitda.)

Investment theme

We see NMDC at a vantage point to reap benefits of prices and volume. With supply disruption of 20mt in Odisha in the near term and another 67mt in the medium term looming large, the company can expand its volumes by 8% y-o-y over the next three years. We also see higher probability of sustenance of recent price hike effected by the company. Going ahead, pellet plant and steel plant are expected to further boost earnings.