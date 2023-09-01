What is the Market Cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.? The market cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹819.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is -125.01 and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is 2.85 as on .

What is the share price of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹86.76 as on .