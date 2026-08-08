Here's the live share price of Niyogin Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Niyogin Fintech
|21.98
|15.72
|6.01
|3.18
|-11.90
|-14.14
|-12.24
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Niyogin Fintech has declined 11.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niyogin Fintech has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.16
|43.2
|10
|41.72
|42.55
|20
|42.4
|42.55
|50
|43.32
|43.14
|100
|42.89
|44.27
|200
|48.38
|47.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Niyogin Fintech saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.49%, while DII stake increased to 2.04%, FII holding unchanged at 19.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Niyogin Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Niyogin Fintech - Resignation Of Independent Director From The Board Of Material Subsidiary
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Niyogin Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Niyogin Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 29, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Niyogin Fintech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC131102 and registration number is 239746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech is ₹49.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Niyogin Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Niyogin Fintech is ₹553.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Niyogin Fintech are ₹50.90 and ₹49.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niyogin Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niyogin Fintech is ₹82.40 and 52-week low of Niyogin Fintech is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Niyogin Fintech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 15.72% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -11.9% over 1 year, -14.14% across 3 years, and -12.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech are -1,188.10 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global