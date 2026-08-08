What is the share price of Niyogin Fintech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech is ₹49.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Niyogin Fintech? The Niyogin Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niyogin Fintech? The market cap of Niyogin Fintech is ₹553.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Niyogin Fintech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Niyogin Fintech are ₹50.90 and ₹49.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niyogin Fintech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niyogin Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niyogin Fintech is ₹82.40 and 52-week low of Niyogin Fintech is ₹30.20 as on .

How has the Niyogin Fintech performed historically in terms of returns? The Niyogin Fintech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 15.72% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -11.9% over 1 year, -14.14% across 3 years, and -12.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech are -1,188.10 and 1.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global