Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC131102 and registration number is 239746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹819.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is -125.01 and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹86.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niyogin Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.