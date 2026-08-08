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Niyogin Fintech Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIYOGIN FINTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Niyogin Fintech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.90 Closed
0.69₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Niyogin Fintech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.05₹50.90
₹49.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.20₹82.40
₹49.90
Open Price
₹50.90
Prev. Close
₹49.56
Volume
69,055

Source: Dion Global

Niyogin Fintech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Niyogin Fintech		21.9815.726.013.18-11.90-14.14-12.24
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Niyogin Fintech has declined 11.90% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niyogin Fintech has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Niyogin Fintech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Niyogin Fintech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.1643.2
1041.7242.55
2042.442.55
5043.3243.14
10042.8944.27
20048.3847.32

Source: Dion Global

Niyogin Fintech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Niyogin Fintech saw a rise in promoter holding to 39.49%, while DII stake increased to 2.04%, FII holding unchanged at 19.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Niyogin Fintech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTNiyogin Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTNiyogin Fintech - Resignation Of Independent Director From The Board Of Material Subsidiary
Jul 09, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTNiyogin Fintech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTNiyogin Fintech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 29, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTNiyogin Fintech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Niyogin Fintech

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC131102 and registration number is 239746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Rajpal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gaurav Patankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudip Vatsal Thakor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Katarina Racek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Mohan Pandiri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Niyogin Fintech Share Price

What is the share price of Niyogin Fintech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech is ₹49.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Niyogin Fintech?

The Niyogin Fintech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niyogin Fintech?

The market cap of Niyogin Fintech is ₹553.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Niyogin Fintech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Niyogin Fintech are ₹50.90 and ₹49.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niyogin Fintech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niyogin Fintech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niyogin Fintech is ₹82.40 and 52-week low of Niyogin Fintech is ₹30.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Niyogin Fintech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Niyogin Fintech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, 15.72% for the past month, 6.01% over 3 months, -11.9% over 1 year, -14.14% across 3 years, and -12.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech are -1,188.10 and 1.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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