Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Share Price

NIYOGIN FINTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹86.76 Closed
0.630.54
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹87.02
₹86.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.30₹94.00
₹86.76
Open Price
₹86.99
Prev. Close
₹86.22
Volume
83,228

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.68
  • R288.36
  • R389.7
  • Pivot
    86.34
  • S185.66
  • S284.32
  • S383.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.2585.77
  • 1043.4984.73
  • 2045.1381.15
  • 5046.4570.29
  • 10043.7859.67
  • 20053.8952.38

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1433.74111.61160.4664.3283.42-39.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Share Holdings

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Niyogin Fintech Ltd.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC131102 and registration number is 239746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 94.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Rajpal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Tashwinder Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gaurav Patankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Eric Wetlaufer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Subhasri Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashby Monk
    Independent Director

FAQs on Niyogin Fintech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.?

The market cap of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹819.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is -125.01 and PB ratio of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹86.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niyogin Fintech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Niyogin Fintech Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

