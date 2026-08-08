What is the share price of Nivaka Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Nivaka Fashions? The Nivaka Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nivaka Fashions? The market cap of Nivaka Fashions is ₹4.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nivaka Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nivaka Fashions are ₹0.44 and ₹0.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nivaka Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nivaka Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nivaka Fashions is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.37 as on .

How has the Nivaka Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Nivaka Fashions has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -40.54% for the past month, -64.52% over 3 months, -87.91% over 1 year, -41.25% across 3 years, and -42.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions are -0.87 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global