Here's the live share price of Nivaka Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nivaka Fashions
|15.79
|-40.54
|-64.52
|-78.43
|-87.91
|-41.25
|-42.42
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nivaka Fashions has declined 87.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nivaka Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.4
|0.4
|10
|0.44
|0.43
|20
|0.55
|0.52
|50
|0.76
|0.73
|100
|1.06
|1.11
|200
|2.11
|1.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nivaka Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Nivaka Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Nivaka Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Nivaka Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, June 13, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Nivaka Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Nivaka Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100WB1983PLC035857 and registration number is 035857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nivaka Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nivaka Fashions is ₹4.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nivaka Fashions are ₹0.44 and ₹0.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nivaka Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nivaka Fashions is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nivaka Fashions has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -40.54% for the past month, -64.52% over 3 months, -87.91% over 1 year, -41.25% across 3 years, and -42.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions are -0.87 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global