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Nivaka Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIVAKA FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Nivaka Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.44 Closed
4.76₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nivaka Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.44₹0.44
₹0.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.37₹5.20
₹0.44
Open Price
₹0.44
Prev. Close
₹0.42
Volume
2,72,295

Source: Dion Global

Nivaka Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nivaka Fashions		15.79-40.54-64.52-78.43-87.91-41.25-42.42
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nivaka Fashions has declined 87.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nivaka Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Nivaka Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nivaka Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.40.4
100.440.43
200.550.52
500.760.73
1001.061.11
2002.111.77

Source: Dion Global

Nivaka Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nivaka Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nivaka Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTNivaka Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTNivaka Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTNivaka Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, June 13, 2026
May 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTNivaka Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTNivaka Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nivaka Fashions

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100WB1983PLC035857 and registration number is 035857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Shantilal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Ajit Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyesh Shantilal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Jamnadas Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nivaka Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Nivaka Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nivaka Fashions?

The Nivaka Fashions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nivaka Fashions?

The market cap of Nivaka Fashions is ₹4.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nivaka Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nivaka Fashions are ₹0.44 and ₹0.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nivaka Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nivaka Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nivaka Fashions is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Nivaka Fashions is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nivaka Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nivaka Fashions has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -40.54% for the past month, -64.52% over 3 months, -87.91% over 1 year, -41.25% across 3 years, and -42.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions are -0.87 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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