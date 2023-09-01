What is the Market Cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.? The market cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹24.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is -179.55 and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is 2.35 as on .

What is the share price of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹2.37 as on .