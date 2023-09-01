Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.72
|8.22
|-7.78
|-24.76
|-46.86
|-77.30
|-52.18
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100WB1983PLC035857 and registration number is 035857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹24.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is -179.55 and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nivaka Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹5.07 and 52-week low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.