NIVAKA FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.37 Closed
3.490.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.21₹2.40
₹2.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.03₹5.07
₹2.37
Open Price
₹2.29
Prev. Close
₹2.29
Volume
9,690

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.44
  • R22.52
  • R32.63
  • Pivot
    2.33
  • S12.25
  • S22.14
  • S32.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.392.32
  • 104.412.32
  • 204.362.3
  • 504.362.36
  • 1004.342.6
  • 2005.793.15

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.728.22-7.78-24.76-46.86-77.30-52.18
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nivaka Fashions Ltd.

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100WB1983PLC035857 and registration number is 035857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavin Shantilal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Thakkar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Priyesh Shantilal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Jamnadas Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vithal Ashokrao Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Nivaka Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹24.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is -179.55 and PB ratio of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nivaka Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹5.07 and 52-week low of Nivaka Fashions Ltd. is ₹2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

