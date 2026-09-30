Nityas Gems and Jewellery has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹70.00-75.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|-5.14
|-8.38
|9.3
|18.31
|37.45
|14.08
|16.83
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-2.44
|-5.35
|50.55
|51.33
|26.89
|35.72
|52.03
|Lalithaa Jewellery Mart
|11.57
|45.41
|50.94
|50.94
|50.94
|14.71
|8.58
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1.66
|-3.83
|-11.41
|51.92
|160.66
|63.14
|58.46
|PC Jeweller
|-2.58
|20.38
|55.1
|74.77
|7.82
|71.56
|37.26
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|2.28
|1.7
|60.29
|157.93
|207.95
|192.34
|105.33
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-13.37
|-1.39
|49.7
|72.55
|40.79
|13.86
|8.1
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-2.23
|0.2
|10.6
|10.19
|-3.27
|-9.65
|-5.91
|Senco Gold
|-2.68
|-5.82
|0.35
|17.73
|-3.78
|2.12
|10.13
|Goldiam International
|0.95
|-7.4
|-4.9
|60.23
|16.44
|50.35
|18.33
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|0
|117.65
|251.68
|496.67
|266.26
|78.37
|53.85
|D P Abhushan
|13.37
|12.93
|75.13
|76.61
|16.42
|38.15
|51.02
|Shanti Gold International
|18.92
|24.4
|37.89
|96.01
|47.05
|10.21
|6
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|3.52
|-1.64
|-1.72
|29.37
|18.09
|5.31
|3.15
|Rajesh Exports
|-7.8
|-16.53
|-31.24
|-21.15
|-64.93
|-49.84
|-35.92
|Deepa Jewellers
|0.24
|-2.82
|-2.82
|-2.82
|-2.82
|-0.95
|-0.57
|Renaissance Global
|4.78
|21.48
|42.07
|68.86
|46.29
|16.22
|1.37
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|12.13
|64.37
|71.12
|294.42
|304.9
|84.99
|44.64
|Motisons Jewellers
|-2.33
|8.5
|26.04
|62.7
|-0.4
|19.39
|11.22
Source: Dion Global
Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36996GJ2022PLC131404 and registration number is 131404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global