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Nityas Gems and Jewellery Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Nityas Gems and Jewellery has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 70.00-75.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Nityas Gems and Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-5.14-8.389.318.3137.4514.0816.83
Kalyan Jewellers India		-2.44-5.3550.5551.3326.8935.7252.03
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		11.5745.4150.9450.9450.9414.718.58
Thangamayil Jewellery		1.66-3.83-11.4151.92160.6663.1458.46
PC Jeweller		-2.5820.3855.174.777.8271.5637.26
Sky Gold and Diamonds		2.281.760.29157.93207.95192.34105.33
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-13.37-1.3949.772.5540.7913.868.1
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-2.230.210.610.19-3.27-9.65-5.91
Senco Gold		-2.68-5.820.3517.73-3.782.1210.13
Goldiam International		0.95-7.4-4.960.2316.4450.3518.33
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		0117.65251.68496.67266.2678.3753.85
D P Abhushan		13.3712.9375.1376.6116.4238.1551.02
Shanti Gold International		18.9224.437.8996.0147.0510.216
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		3.52-1.64-1.7229.3718.095.313.15
Rajesh Exports		-7.8-16.53-31.24-21.15-64.93-49.84-35.92
Deepa Jewellers		0.24-2.82-2.82-2.82-2.82-0.95-0.57
Renaissance Global		4.7821.4842.0768.8646.2916.221.37
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		12.1364.3771.12294.42304.984.9944.64
Motisons Jewellers		-2.338.526.0462.7-0.419.3911.22

Source: Dion Global

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About Nityas Gems and Jewellery

Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36996GJ2022PLC131404 and registration number is 131404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    Sector-1, 6th & 7th Floor, Ratih House, SY-376, TPS-4, PI-7, Paik Surat Gujarat 395008
  • Contact
    cs@nityas.in
    http://www.nityas.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant Lallubhai Chanchad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonalben Rajnikant Chanchad
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Savaliya Dhruv Janakbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai Manjibhai Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anu Ashish Amodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nair Ajit Velayudhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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