Nityas Gems and Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36996GJ2022PLC131404 and registration number is 131404. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.