Here's the live share price of Nitiraj Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-3.31
|12.50
|1.19
|12.37
|0.14
|27.18
|32.45
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.24
|5.07
|30.30
|63.35
|100.55
|44.26
|35.62
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.36
|16.41
|-11.95
|-2.22
|-36.67
|28.76
|41.08
|Dynamatic Technologies
|10.27
|5.91
|-8.09
|21.62
|75.32
|39.17
|47.01
|GNG Electronics
|-0.57
|-15.53
|19.01
|54.85
|68.78
|16.39
|9.53
|Centum Electronics
|8.71
|8.32
|30.74
|61.47
|60.10
|33.93
|50.75
|Cyient DLM
|2.31
|27.71
|61.38
|90.06
|58.25
|11.23
|10.26
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.10
|23.88
|38.14
|83.42
|41.76
|100.98
|75.07
|Aimtron Electronics
|19.47
|28.70
|50.87
|88.42
|146.86
|87.06
|45.61
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|2.37
|-9.41
|15.44
|23.32
|6.83
|54.69
|29.92
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.58
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|MIC Electronics
|-3.36
|-3.16
|-29.37
|-11.90
|-24.68
|12.49
|20.08
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|8.78
|9.79
|-0.01
|13.20
|25.37
|-15.76
|-9.78
|Osel Devices
|-3.14
|-14.24
|-26.49
|-20.54
|-9.07
|24.38
|13.98
|IC Electricals Company
|-1.88
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-15.98
|-5.64
|-3.42
|PRO FX Tech
|-2.78
|-2.20
|1.94
|16.32
|-36.26
|-9.72
|-5.95
|Richa Info Systems
|3.33
|1.09
|16.76
|35.57
|35.57
|5.26
|-4.77
|Delta Manufacturing
|3.04
|-2.51
|-6.00
|-7.75
|-32.77
|-9.97
|1.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nitiraj Engineers has gained 0.14% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.55%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.67%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitiraj Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.62%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|215.9
|214.1
|10
|217.28
|214.09
|20
|207.04
|210.1
|50
|196.12
|203.17
|100
|202.64
|200.75
|200
|196.31
|201.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nitiraj Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nitiraj Engineers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1999PLC119231 and registration number is 119231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitiraj Engineers is ₹208.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitiraj Engineers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹213.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitiraj Engineers are ₹212.96 and ₹208.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitiraj Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹236.98 and 52-week low of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹168.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitiraj Engineers has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 1.19% over 3 months, 0.14% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers are -931.61 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global