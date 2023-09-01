Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.71
|-3.70
|39.99
|50.94
|34.58
|96.01
|164.71
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1999PLC119231 and registration number is 119231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹109.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is 144.08 and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹107.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹66.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.