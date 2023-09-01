Follow Us

NITIRAJ ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.05 Closed
3.283.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹108.00
₹107.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.25₹115.00
₹107.05
Open Price
₹101.60
Prev. Close
₹103.65
Volume
16,735

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.33
  • R2112.67
  • R3117.33
  • Pivot
    105.67
  • S1103.33
  • S298.67
  • S396.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.54104.24
  • 1078.25103.68
  • 2077.16102
  • 5078.3595.78
  • 10075.1588.94
  • 20073.9482.79

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.71-3.7039.9950.9434.5896.01164.71
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1999PLC119231 and registration number is 119231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Raghunath Bhatwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Rajesh Bhatwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hung Sin Chung Huanyi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Nandkishor Bangad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Chandrakant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shabbir Sadruddin Masani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹109.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is 144.08 and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹107.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is ₹66.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

