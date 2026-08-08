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Nitiraj Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

NITIRAJ ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Nitiraj Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹208.68 Closed
-1.24₹ -2.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nitiraj Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.01₹212.96
₹208.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.00₹236.98
₹208.68
Open Price
₹211.29
Prev. Close
₹211.29
Volume
881

Source: Dion Global

Nitiraj Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nitiraj Engineers		-3.3112.501.1912.370.1427.1832.45
Syrma SGS Technology		4.245.0730.3063.35100.5544.2635.62
Kaynes Technology India		1.3616.41-11.95-2.22-36.6728.7641.08
Dynamatic Technologies		10.275.91-8.0921.6275.3239.1747.01
GNG Electronics		-0.57-15.5319.0154.8568.7816.399.53
Centum Electronics		8.718.3230.7461.4760.1033.9350.75
Cyient DLM		2.3127.7161.3890.0658.2511.2310.26
Hind Rectifiers		-2.1023.8838.1483.4241.76100.9875.07
Aimtron Electronics		19.4728.7050.8788.42146.8687.0645.61
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		2.37-9.4115.4423.326.8354.6929.92
RIR Power Electronics		1.58-1.52-1.52-1.52-1.52-0.51-0.31
MIC Electronics		-3.36-3.16-29.37-11.90-24.6812.4920.08
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		8.789.79-0.0113.2025.37-15.76-9.78
Osel Devices		-3.14-14.24-26.49-20.54-9.0724.3813.98
IC Electricals Company		-1.88-15.98-15.98-15.98-15.98-5.64-3.42
PRO FX Tech		-2.78-2.201.9416.32-36.26-9.72-5.95
Richa Info Systems		3.331.0916.7635.5735.575.26-4.77
Delta Manufacturing		3.04-2.51-6.00-7.75-32.77-9.971.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nitiraj Engineers has gained 0.14% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.55%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.67%), Dynamatic Technologies (75.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitiraj Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.62%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.08%).

Nitiraj Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nitiraj Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5215.9214.1
10217.28214.09
20207.04210.1
50196.12203.17
100202.64200.75
200196.31201.81

Source: Dion Global

Nitiraj Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nitiraj Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nitiraj Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nitiraj Engineers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Nitiraj Engineers

Nitiraj Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909MH1999PLC119231 and registration number is 119231. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Raghunath Bhatwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Rajesh Bhatwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yi Hung Sin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Sharadchandra Deshmukh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepam Pradeep Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranit Anil Bangad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Chandrakant Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Nandkishor Bangad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nitiraj Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Nitiraj Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitiraj Engineers is ₹208.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nitiraj Engineers?

The Nitiraj Engineers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitiraj Engineers?

The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹213.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitiraj Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitiraj Engineers are ₹212.96 and ₹208.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitiraj Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitiraj Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹236.98 and 52-week low of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹168.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nitiraj Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nitiraj Engineers has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 1.19% over 3 months, 0.14% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers are -931.61 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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