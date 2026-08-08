What is the share price of Nitiraj Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitiraj Engineers is ₹208.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Nitiraj Engineers? The Nitiraj Engineers is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitiraj Engineers? The market cap of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹213.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitiraj Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitiraj Engineers are ₹212.96 and ₹208.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitiraj Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitiraj Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹236.98 and 52-week low of Nitiraj Engineers is ₹168.00 as on .

How has the Nitiraj Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Nitiraj Engineers has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 1.19% over 3 months, 0.14% over 1 year, 27.18% across 3 years, and 32.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitiraj Engineers are -931.61 and 3.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global