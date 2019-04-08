Nissan shareholders meet to sack Ghosn

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 6:19 AM

Ghosn previously was jailed in Tokyo from November until March for allegedly falsifying securities documents and having Nissan shoulder personal investment losses.

The wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn says she hastily left Japan after her husband’s latest arrest because she feared for her own safety. France’s weekly Journal du Dimanche quoted Carole Ghosn saying in an interview published Sunday that she saw police take her husband back into custody and “felt in danger” when officers confiscated her Lebanese passport.

Carole Ghosn told the newspaper she left for France on Friday using a different passport. She said that since Carlos Ghosn was accused of financial misconduct, the former auto industry star has been “dropped by everyone” because of “cowardice” despite saving Nissan and Renault. Ghosn previously was jailed in Tokyo from November until March for allegedly falsifying securities documents and having Nissan shoulder personal investment losses. He says he is innocent.

