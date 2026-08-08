Here's the live share price of Nirmitee Robotics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nirmitee Robotics India
|-5.74
|-5.35
|-8.00
|-12.21
|25.96
|6.33
|11.52
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nirmitee Robotics India has gained 25.96% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirmitee Robotics India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.7
|118.21
|10
|121.42
|116.51
|20
|107.02
|110.81
|50
|97.3
|103.32
|100
|104.6
|102
|200
|101.26
|97.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nirmitee Robotics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Nirmitee Robotics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Nirmitee Robotics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Accep
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Nirmitee Robotics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Nirmitee Robotics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Nirmitee Robotics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., 28Th May,2026.
Source: Dion Global
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC284731 and registration number is 284731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹115.00 as on May 26, 2026.
The Nirmitee Robotics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹41.41 Cr as on May 26, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirmitee Robotics India are ₹115.00 and ₹115.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirmitee Robotics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹131.00 and 52-week low of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹74.70 as on May 26, 2026.
The Nirmitee Robotics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -8.0% over 3 months, 25.96% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 11.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India are 68.78 and 11.97 on May 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global