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Nirmitee Robotics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIRMITEE ROBOTICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Nirmitee Robotics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 26, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nirmitee Robotics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹115.00
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.70₹131.00
₹115.00
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹115.00
Volume
900

Source: Dion Global

Nirmitee Robotics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nirmitee Robotics India		-5.74-5.35-8.00-12.2125.966.3311.52
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nirmitee Robotics India has gained 25.96% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirmitee Robotics India has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Nirmitee Robotics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nirmitee Robotics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.7118.21
10121.42116.51
20107.02110.81
5097.3103.32
100104.6102
200101.2697.83

Source: Dion Global

Nirmitee Robotics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nirmitee Robotics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nirmitee Robotics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTNirmitee Robotics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTNirmitee Robotics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Accep
Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTNirmitee Robotics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 11, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTNirmitee Robotics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTNirmitee Robotics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., 28Th May,2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Nirmitee Robotics India

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC284731 and registration number is 284731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jay Prakash Motghare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kartik Eknath Shende
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narendra Admane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Jay Motghare
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Prakash Thadani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nirmitee Robotics India Share Price

What is the share price of Nirmitee Robotics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹115.00 as on May 26, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nirmitee Robotics India?

The Nirmitee Robotics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirmitee Robotics India?

The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹41.41 Cr as on May 26, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirmitee Robotics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirmitee Robotics India are ₹115.00 and ₹115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirmitee Robotics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirmitee Robotics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹131.00 and 52-week low of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹74.70 as on May 26, 2026.

How has the Nirmitee Robotics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nirmitee Robotics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -8.0% over 3 months, 25.96% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 11.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India are 68.78 and 11.97 on May 26, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nirmitee Robotics India News

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