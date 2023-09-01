Follow Us

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Share Price

NIRMITEE ROBOTICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹109.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹109.00
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.05₹135.00
₹109.00
Open Price
₹109.00
Prev. Close
₹109.00
Volume
1,800

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109
  • R2109
  • R3109
  • Pivot
    109
  • S1109
  • S2109
  • S3109

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.54111.08
  • 1097.97110.63
  • 2094.32108.82
  • 5092.06104.38
  • 10094.0198.4
  • 20063.486.53

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0013.963.8110.77146.33246.03
-4.559.1122.2641.0617.20-45.12-45.12
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.8617.1455.2476.23126.731,115.11588.75
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
12 Mar, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
12 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.

Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2016PLC284731 and registration number is 284731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Combined facilities support activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jay Prakash Motghare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kartik Eknath Shende
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Narendra Admane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Admane
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Prakash Thadani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is ₹39.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is 10.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is ₹109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is ₹135.00 and 52-week low of Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd. is ₹78.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

