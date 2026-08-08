What is the share price of Nirmitee Robotics India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹115.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nirmitee Robotics India? The Nirmitee Robotics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirmitee Robotics India? The market cap of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹41.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirmitee Robotics India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirmitee Robotics India are ₹115.00 and ₹115.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirmitee Robotics India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirmitee Robotics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹131.00 and 52-week low of Nirmitee Robotics India is ₹74.70 as on .

How has the Nirmitee Robotics India performed historically in terms of returns? The Nirmitee Robotics India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -8.0% over 3 months, 25.96% over 1 year, 6.33% across 3 years, and 11.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirmitee Robotics India are 68.78 and 11.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global