Here's the live share price of Nirman Agri Genetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nirman Agri Genetics has declined 11.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -80.78%.

Nirman Agri Genetics’s current P/E of 1.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.