Here's the live share price of Nirman Agri Genetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nirman Agri Genetics has declined 11.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -80.78%.
Nirman Agri Genetics’s current P/E of 1.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nirman Agri Genetics
|-1.50
|-1.40
|-27.18
|-64.79
|-79.77
|-18.58
|-11.60
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-3.95
|-4.04
|-5.26
|-15.46
|-0.75
|-0.87
|-14.09
|Kotyark Industries
|1.12
|26.26
|9.84
|-29.23
|-53.55
|-11.84
|38.09
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|2.24
|-0.94
|-22.31
|-26.71
|-4.76
|16.90
|9.82
|Rajputana Biodiesel
|-0.02
|2.30
|-11.19
|-17.65
|-6.93
|-4.62
|-2.80
|Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals
|-2.88
|-6.32
|-10.74
|-14.25
|-1.03
|-40.42
|19.72
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals
|-0.31
|-20.10
|-29.18
|-24.29
|-51.96
|-2.49
|19.78
Over the last one year, Nirman Agri Genetics has declined 79.77% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirman Agri Genetics has underperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.86
|52.23
|10
|55.55
|54.25
|20
|58.1
|56.16
|50
|58.68
|61.87
|100
|77.78
|82
|200
|130.83
|125.99
In the latest quarter, Nirman Agri Genetics saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.33%, while DII stake increased to 1.31%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nirman Agri Genetics fact sheet for more information
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01110MH2020PLC344089 and registration number is 344089. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹49.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nirman Agri Genetics is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹39.49 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirman Agri Genetics are ₹50.70 and ₹48.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirman Agri Genetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹282.50 and 52-week low of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹46.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nirman Agri Genetics has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -15.8% for the past month, -15.8% over 3 months, -80.78% over 1 year, -18.58% across 3 years, and -11.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirman Agri Genetics are 1.57 and 0.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.