Nirman Agri Genetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIRMAN AGRI GENETICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Nirman Agri Genetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.30 Closed
-3.80₹ -1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nirman Agri Genetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.70₹50.70
₹49.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.75₹282.50
₹49.30
Open Price
₹48.70
Prev. Close
₹51.25
Volume
33,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nirman Agri Genetics has declined 11.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -80.78%.

Nirman Agri Genetics’s current P/E of 1.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nirman Agri Genetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nirman Agri Genetics		-1.50-1.40-27.18-64.79-79.77-18.58-11.60
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-3.95-4.04-5.26-15.46-0.75-0.87-14.09
Kotyark Industries		1.1226.269.84-29.23-53.55-11.8438.09
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		2.24-0.94-22.31-26.71-4.7616.909.82
Rajputana Biodiesel		-0.022.30-11.19-17.65-6.93-4.62-2.80
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals		-2.88-6.32-10.74-14.25-1.03-40.4219.72
Continental Seeds and Chemicals		-0.31-20.10-29.18-24.29-51.96-2.4919.78

Over the last one year, Nirman Agri Genetics has declined 79.77% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirman Agri Genetics has underperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).

Nirman Agri Genetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nirman Agri Genetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.8652.23
1055.5554.25
2058.156.16
5058.6861.87
10077.7882
200130.83125.99

Nirman Agri Genetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nirman Agri Genetics saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.33%, while DII stake increased to 1.31%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nirman Agri Genetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nirman Agri Genetics fact sheet for more information

About Nirman Agri Genetics

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01110MH2020PLC344089 and registration number is 344089. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Kailas Bagal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Bhimrao Bagal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Narayandas Sawana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Shivnarayan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailas Pandharinath Pagare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nirman Agri Genetics Share Price

What is the share price of Nirman Agri Genetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹49.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nirman Agri Genetics?

The Nirman Agri Genetics is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirman Agri Genetics?

The market cap of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹39.49 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirman Agri Genetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirman Agri Genetics are ₹50.70 and ₹48.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirman Agri Genetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirman Agri Genetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹282.50 and 52-week low of Nirman Agri Genetics is ₹46.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nirman Agri Genetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nirman Agri Genetics has shown returns of -3.8% over the past day, -15.8% for the past month, -15.8% over 3 months, -80.78% over 1 year, -18.58% across 3 years, and -11.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirman Agri Genetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirman Agri Genetics are 1.57 and 0.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nirman Agri Genetics News

