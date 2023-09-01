What is the Market Cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd.? The market cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹16.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is 27.11 and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is 0.58 as on .

What is the share price of Nirav Commercials Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹428.00 as on .