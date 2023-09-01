Follow Us

NIRAV COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹428.00 Closed
1.054.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nirav Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.00₹430.00
₹428.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹383.00₹538.00
₹428.00
Open Price
₹407.00
Prev. Close
₹423.55
Volume
8

Nirav Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1436.33
  • R2444.67
  • R3459.33
  • Pivot
    421.67
  • S1413.33
  • S2398.67
  • S3390.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5444.75430.51
  • 10446.1431.84
  • 20446435.38
  • 50435.75444.45
  • 100418.48450.8
  • 200440.45450.62

Nirav Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.47-5.934.94-4.46-4.14147.4040.37
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Nirav Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Nirav Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nirav Commercials Ltd.

Nirav Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036668 and registration number is 036668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Daga
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghav Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nirav Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹16.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is 27.11 and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nirav Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹428.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirav Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirav Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹538.00 and 52-week low of Nirav Commercials Ltd. is ₹383.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

