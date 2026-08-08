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Nirav Commercials Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIRAV COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Nirav Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹715.00 Closed
-0.69₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nirav Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.00₹715.00
₹715.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹551.00₹953.30
₹715.00
Open Price
₹715.00
Prev. Close
₹720.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Nirav Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nirav Commercials		-10.063.62-19.6610.342.1417.571.31
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nirav Commercials has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirav Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Nirav Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nirav Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5773.99738.64
10725.02736.83
20725.19737.63
50749.44733.92
100699.49719.77
200709.12717.33

Source: Dion Global

Nirav Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nirav Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nirav Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTNirav Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTNirav Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTNirav Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTNirav Commercial - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTNirav Commercial - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means

Source: Dion Global

About Nirav Commercials

Nirav Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036668 and registration number is 036668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Raghav Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Santosh Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nirav Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Nirav Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirav Commercials is ₹715.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nirav Commercials?

The Nirav Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirav Commercials?

The market cap of Nirav Commercials is ₹28.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirav Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirav Commercials are ₹715.00 and ₹715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirav Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirav Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirav Commercials is ₹953.30 and 52-week low of Nirav Commercials is ₹551.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nirav Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nirav Commercials has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -19.66% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 17.57% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials are 68.36 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nirav Commercials News

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