Here's the live share price of Nirav Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nirav Commercials
|-10.06
|3.62
|-19.66
|10.34
|2.14
|17.57
|1.31
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nirav Commercials has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirav Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|773.99
|738.64
|10
|725.02
|736.83
|20
|725.19
|737.63
|50
|749.44
|733.92
|100
|699.49
|719.77
|200
|709.12
|717.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nirav Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Nirav Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Nirav Commercial - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Nirav Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Nirav Commercial - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Nirav Commercial - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means
Source: Dion Global
Nirav Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036668 and registration number is 036668. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirav Commercials is ₹715.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nirav Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nirav Commercials is ₹28.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirav Commercials are ₹715.00 and ₹715.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirav Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirav Commercials is ₹953.30 and 52-week low of Nirav Commercials is ₹551.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nirav Commercials has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -19.66% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 17.57% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials are 68.36 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global