What is the share price of Nirav Commercials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirav Commercials is ₹715.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nirav Commercials? The Nirav Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirav Commercials? The market cap of Nirav Commercials is ₹28.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirav Commercials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirav Commercials are ₹715.00 and ₹715.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirav Commercials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirav Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirav Commercials is ₹953.30 and 52-week low of Nirav Commercials is ₹551.00 as on .

How has the Nirav Commercials performed historically in terms of returns? The Nirav Commercials has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, -19.66% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 17.57% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials are 68.36 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global