Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Niraj Ispat Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIRAJ ISPAT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Niraj Ispat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹279.50 Closed
-1.84₹ -5.23
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Niraj Ispat Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹270.60₹284.00
₹279.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.00₹612.50
₹279.50
Open Price
₹284.00
Prev. Close
₹284.73
Volume
303

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Niraj Ispat Industries has gained 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.37%.

Niraj Ispat Industries’s current P/E of 10.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Niraj Ispat Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Niraj Ispat Industries		-4.5564.4127.63-36.25-0.3715.318.92
Garware Technical Fibres		-2.17-15.14-7.57-18.52-17.992.633.97
Sanathan Textiles		-2.66-8.02-12.85-21.5427.821.180.71
Jindal Worldwide		-4.06-13.38-26.00-35.94-69.66-27.9816.33
GHCL Textiles		-5.55-6.200.77-7.06-0.822.451.46
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.62-3.48-10.60-19.24-16.52-14.10-6.86
Shree Karni Fabcom		-4.59-10.75-20.11-18.79-29.9814.988.74
Kesoram Industries		-1.90-3.5164.4966.04-95.60-47.04-33.47
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.85-14.83-27.71-26.26-29.65-18.87-12.26
Ken Enterprises		-3.19-0.38-13.85-14.78-16.49-21.21-13.33
SEL Manufacturing Company		-8.622.02-3.46-6.058.46-49.30186.05
Digjam		1.94-8.8214.52-21.3734.92-22.5721.58
Banaras Beads		-4.36-4.69-9.4514.663.4813.6116.73
Shiva Mills		1.01-0.94-12.02-23.94-27.00-12.653.13
Vaxtex Cotfab		-8.144.64-3.3379.65156.96-9.144.57
SVP Global Textiles		-5.02-16.96-51.78-25.07-10.69-42.51-51.71
STL Global		-3.16-3.01-9.34-11.164.28-5.055.24
Paramount Dye Tec		-6.21-2.81-21.55-31.97-29.66-27.08-17.26
Laxmi Cotspin		-18.4010.28-27.45-39.69-31.18-9.908.40
Morarjee Textiles		-9.01-9.52-14.44-26.176.25-31.73-14.21

Over the last one year, Niraj Ispat Industries has declined 0.37% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niraj Ispat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).

Niraj Ispat Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Niraj Ispat Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5294.96290.61
10329.15299.47
20285.21286.8
50230.79257.24
100240.49265.69
200292.570

Niraj Ispat Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Niraj Ispat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Niraj Ispat Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Niraj Ispat Industries fact sheet for more information

About Niraj Ispat Industries

Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106DL1985PLC021811 and registration number is 021811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chaitanya Chaudhary
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Vaishali Chaudhry
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Tyagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Niraj Ispat Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Niraj Ispat Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹279.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Niraj Ispat Industries?

The Niraj Ispat Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Ispat Industries?

The market cap of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹16.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Niraj Ispat Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Niraj Ispat Industries are ₹284.00 and ₹270.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niraj Ispat Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Ispat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹612.50 and 52-week low of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹155.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Niraj Ispat Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Niraj Ispat Industries has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, 66.14% for the past month, 28.31% over 3 months, -0.37% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niraj Ispat Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niraj Ispat Industries are 10.93 and 1.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Niraj Ispat Industries News

More Niraj Ispat Industries News
icon
Market Pulse