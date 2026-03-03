Here's the live share price of Niraj Ispat Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Niraj Ispat Industries has gained 8.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.37%.
Niraj Ispat Industries’s current P/E of 10.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Niraj Ispat Industries
|-4.55
|64.41
|27.63
|-36.25
|-0.37
|15.31
|8.92
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-2.17
|-15.14
|-7.57
|-18.52
|-17.99
|2.63
|3.97
|Sanathan Textiles
|-2.66
|-8.02
|-12.85
|-21.54
|27.82
|1.18
|0.71
|Jindal Worldwide
|-4.06
|-13.38
|-26.00
|-35.94
|-69.66
|-27.98
|16.33
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.55
|-6.20
|0.77
|-7.06
|-0.82
|2.45
|1.46
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.62
|-3.48
|-10.60
|-19.24
|-16.52
|-14.10
|-6.86
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-4.59
|-10.75
|-20.11
|-18.79
|-29.98
|14.98
|8.74
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.90
|-3.51
|64.49
|66.04
|-95.60
|-47.04
|-33.47
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.85
|-14.83
|-27.71
|-26.26
|-29.65
|-18.87
|-12.26
|Ken Enterprises
|-3.19
|-0.38
|-13.85
|-14.78
|-16.49
|-21.21
|-13.33
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-8.62
|2.02
|-3.46
|-6.05
|8.46
|-49.30
|186.05
|Digjam
|1.94
|-8.82
|14.52
|-21.37
|34.92
|-22.57
|21.58
|Banaras Beads
|-4.36
|-4.69
|-9.45
|14.66
|3.48
|13.61
|16.73
|Shiva Mills
|1.01
|-0.94
|-12.02
|-23.94
|-27.00
|-12.65
|3.13
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|-8.14
|4.64
|-3.33
|79.65
|156.96
|-9.14
|4.57
|SVP Global Textiles
|-5.02
|-16.96
|-51.78
|-25.07
|-10.69
|-42.51
|-51.71
|STL Global
|-3.16
|-3.01
|-9.34
|-11.16
|4.28
|-5.05
|5.24
|Paramount Dye Tec
|-6.21
|-2.81
|-21.55
|-31.97
|-29.66
|-27.08
|-17.26
|Laxmi Cotspin
|-18.40
|10.28
|-27.45
|-39.69
|-31.18
|-9.90
|8.40
|Morarjee Textiles
|-9.01
|-9.52
|-14.44
|-26.17
|6.25
|-31.73
|-14.21
Over the last one year, Niraj Ispat Industries has declined 0.37% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Niraj Ispat Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|294.96
|290.61
|10
|329.15
|299.47
|20
|285.21
|286.8
|50
|230.79
|257.24
|100
|240.49
|265.69
|200
|292.57
|0
In the latest quarter, Niraj Ispat Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Niraj Ispat Industries fact sheet for more information
Niraj Ispat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106DL1985PLC021811 and registration number is 021811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹279.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Niraj Ispat Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹16.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Niraj Ispat Industries are ₹284.00 and ₹270.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Ispat Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹612.50 and 52-week low of Niraj Ispat Industries is ₹155.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Niraj Ispat Industries has shown returns of -1.84% over the past day, 66.14% for the past month, 28.31% over 3 months, -0.37% over 1 year, 15.31% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niraj Ispat Industries are 10.93 and 1.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.