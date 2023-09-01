What is the Market Cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.? The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹140.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 31.91 and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 0.81 as on .

What is the share price of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on .