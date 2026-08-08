Here's the live share price of Niraj Cement Structurals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Niraj Cement Structurals
|1.69
|-0.47
|-12.15
|-10.96
|-41.83
|-6.33
|-8.96
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Niraj Cement Structurals has declined 41.83% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Niraj Cement Structurals has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.9
|29.03
|10
|28.93
|29.01
|20
|29.08
|29.1
|50
|29.32
|29.3
|100
|28.68
|30.01
|200
|31.49
|33.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Niraj Cement Structurals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Niraj Cement Structu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:17 AM IST IST
|Niraj Cement Structu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Niraj Cement Structu - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Niraj Cement Structu - Intimation Of Recommendations Of The Committee Of Independent Directors ('IDC') On The Open Offer To T
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Niraj Cement Structu - Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Independent Directors For Open Offer Of Niraj Cement Structurals Li
Source: Dion Global
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1998PLC114307 and registration number is 114307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 540.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹29.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Niraj Cement Structurals is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹176.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Niraj Cement Structurals are ₹29.94 and ₹28.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Cement Structurals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹20.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Niraj Cement Structurals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -8.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals are 8.33 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global