What is the share price of Niraj Cement Structurals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹29.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Niraj Cement Structurals? The Niraj Cement Structurals is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Cement Structurals? The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹176.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Niraj Cement Structurals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Niraj Cement Structurals are ₹29.94 and ₹28.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niraj Cement Structurals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Cement Structurals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹20.59 as on .

How has the Niraj Cement Structurals performed historically in terms of returns? The Niraj Cement Structurals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -8.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals are 8.33 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global