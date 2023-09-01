Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1998PLC114307 and registration number is 114307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹140.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 31.91 and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹23.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.