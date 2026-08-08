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Niraj Cement Structurals Share Price

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BSE

NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Niraj Cement Structurals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Niraj Cement Structurals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.51₹29.94
₹29.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.59₹59.00
₹29.49
Open Price
₹29.45
Prev. Close
₹29.49
Volume
5,952

Source: Dion Global

Niraj Cement Structurals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Niraj Cement Structurals		1.69-0.47-12.15-10.96-41.83-6.33-8.96
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Niraj Cement Structurals has declined 41.83% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Niraj Cement Structurals has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Niraj Cement Structurals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Niraj Cement Structurals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.929.03
1028.9329.01
2029.0829.1
5029.3229.3
10028.6830.01
20031.4933.24

Source: Dion Global

Niraj Cement Structurals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Niraj Cement Structurals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Niraj Cement Structurals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTNiraj Cement Structu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 31, 2026, 05:17 AM IST ISTNiraj Cement Structu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTNiraj Cement Structu - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTNiraj Cement Structu - Intimation Of Recommendations Of The Committee Of Independent Directors ('IDC') On The Open Offer To T
Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTNiraj Cement Structu - Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Independent Directors For Open Offer Of Niraj Cement Structurals Li

Source: Dion Global

About Niraj Cement Structurals

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1998PLC114307 and registration number is 114307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 540.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishram Pandurang Rudre
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Balu Tandale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dimple Deepak Geruja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Umesh Sanil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Suresh Hindia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Niraj Cement Structurals Share Price

What is the share price of Niraj Cement Structurals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹29.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Niraj Cement Structurals?

The Niraj Cement Structurals is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Cement Structurals?

The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹176.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Niraj Cement Structurals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Niraj Cement Structurals are ₹29.94 and ₹28.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niraj Cement Structurals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Cement Structurals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹59.00 and 52-week low of Niraj Cement Structurals is ₹20.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Niraj Cement Structurals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Niraj Cement Structurals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -41.83% over 1 year, -6.33% across 3 years, and -8.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals are 8.33 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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