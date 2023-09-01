Follow Us

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIRAJ CEMENT STRUCTURALS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.10 Closed
-1.4-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.80₹36.40
₹35.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.95₹46.50
₹35.10
Open Price
₹34.80
Prev. Close
₹35.60
Volume
29,113

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.23
  • R237.12
  • R337.83
  • Pivot
    35.52
  • S134.63
  • S233.92
  • S333.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.436
  • 1030.636.34
  • 2030.6636.14
  • 5030.3634.38
  • 10029.9532.63
  • 20031.0731.58

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.5710.9416.3924.7821.99-7.31-7.31
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Share Holdings

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1998PLC114307 and registration number is 114307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishram Pandurang Rudre
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Balu Tandale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Asit Dattani Thakkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gurpur Ramdas Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dimple D Geruja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Umesh Sanil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Anil Radheshyam
    Additional Managing Director

FAQs on Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.?

The market cap of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹140.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 31.91 and PB ratio of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹46.50 and 52-week low of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. is ₹23.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

