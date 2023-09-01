Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nintec Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NINTEC SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹356.60 Closed
-0.28-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nintec Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.00₹362.95
₹356.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.78₹424.45
₹356.60
Open Price
₹353.00
Prev. Close
₹357.60
Volume
2,712

Nintec Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1363.97
  • R2369.43
  • R3375.92
  • Pivot
    357.48
  • S1352.02
  • S2345.53
  • S3340.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.25360.33
  • 1028.12366.78
  • 2014.06368.03
  • 505.62335.15
  • 1002.81267.35
  • 2001.410

Nintec Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.46-2.0950.0590.34129.12129.12129.12
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Nintec Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Nintec Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Nintec Systems Ltd.

Nintec Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2015PLC084063 and registration number is 084063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Gemawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet Mitra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Gemawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vipin Moharir
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Saluja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hursh Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Somilkumar Ragavendra Nath Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nintec Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nintec Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹662.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nintec Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nintec Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nintec Systems Ltd. is 34.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nintec Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹356.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nintec Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nintec Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹424.45 and 52-week low of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹136.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data