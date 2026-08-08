Here's the live share price of Nintec Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nintec Systems
|-7.53
|-18.66
|34.56
|118.33
|71.06
|22.74
|130.26
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nintec Systems has gained 71.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nintec Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|807.95
|764.27
|10
|841.37
|796.8
|20
|866.19
|818.19
|50
|789.49
|772.52
|100
|616.3
|674.1
|200
|502.39
|577.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nintec Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.60%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Nintec Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Nintec Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Nintec Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Nintec Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Nintec Systems - General Update - Disclosure Under Reg. 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Nintec Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2015PLC084063 and registration number is 084063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nintec Systems is ₹730.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nintec Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nintec Systems is ₹1,356.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nintec Systems are ₹764.90 and ₹708.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nintec Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nintec Systems is ₹937.00 and 52-week low of Nintec Systems is ₹282.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nintec Systems has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -18.66% for the past month, 34.56% over 3 months, 71.06% over 1 year, 22.74% across 3 years, and 130.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nintec Systems are 42.36 and 14.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global