MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Nintec Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2015PLC084063 and registration number is 084063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹662.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nintec Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Nintec Systems Ltd. is 34.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹356.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nintec Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹424.45 and 52-week low of Nintec Systems Ltd. is ₹136.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.