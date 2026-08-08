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Nintec Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

NINTEC SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Nintec Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹730.00 Closed
-0.41₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nintec Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹708.40₹764.90
₹730.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹282.20₹937.00
₹730.00
Open Price
₹708.50
Prev. Close
₹733.00
Volume
602

Source: Dion Global

Nintec Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nintec Systems		-7.53-18.6634.56118.3371.0622.74130.26
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nintec Systems has gained 71.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nintec Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Nintec Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nintec Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5807.95764.27
10841.37796.8
20866.19818.19
50789.49772.52
100616.3674.1
200502.39577.05

Source: Dion Global

Nintec Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nintec Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.60%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nintec Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTNintec Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTNintec Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTNintec Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 13, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTNintec Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTNintec Systems - General Update - Disclosure Under Reg. 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Nintec Systems

Nintec Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900GJ2015PLC084063 and registration number is 084063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Gemawat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Gemawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet Mitra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Somilkumar Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hursh Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nintec Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Nintec Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nintec Systems is ₹730.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nintec Systems?

The Nintec Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nintec Systems?

The market cap of Nintec Systems is ₹1,356.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nintec Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nintec Systems are ₹764.90 and ₹708.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nintec Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nintec Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nintec Systems is ₹937.00 and 52-week low of Nintec Systems is ₹282.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nintec Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nintec Systems has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -18.66% for the past month, 34.56% over 3 months, 71.06% over 1 year, 22.74% across 3 years, and 130.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nintec Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nintec Systems are 42.36 and 14.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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