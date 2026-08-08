What is the share price of Nintec Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nintec Systems is ₹730.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nintec Systems? The Nintec Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nintec Systems? The market cap of Nintec Systems is ₹1,356.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nintec Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nintec Systems are ₹764.90 and ₹708.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nintec Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nintec Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nintec Systems is ₹937.00 and 52-week low of Nintec Systems is ₹282.20 as on .

How has the Nintec Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Nintec Systems has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -18.66% for the past month, 34.56% over 3 months, 71.06% over 1 year, 22.74% across 3 years, and 130.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nintec Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nintec Systems are 42.36 and 14.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global