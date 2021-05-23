  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nine of top-10 firms gain Rs 2.41 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL lead chart

May 23, 2021 11:25 AM

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 2,41,177.27 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a strong broader market, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries topping the list.

m-cap companies, HDFC Bank, Reliance India Limited, market valuation, BSE benchmark Sensex , Market capialisation of m-cap companiesHDFC Bank's market capitalisation jumped Rs 60,584.04 crore to reach Rs 8,25,619.53 crore.

During the last trading week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,807.93 points or 3.70 per cent.

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) witnessed a decline in its market valuation. HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation jumped Rs 60,584.04 crore to reach Rs 8,25,619.53 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 40,604.13 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,68,459.17 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation zoomed Rs 36,233.92 crore to Rs 3,57,966.17 crore, while that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 31,319.99 crore to Rs 4,44,563.06 crore. The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 18,279.85 crore to Rs 3,39,871.90 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 16,983.46 crore to Rs 4,53,863.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 16,148.39 crore to Rs 5,77,208.83 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose Rs 10,967.68 crore to reach Rs 11,39,455.78 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation swelled by Rs 10,055.81 crore to stand at Rs 3,48,414.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 3,777.84 crore to Rs 5,54,667.44 crore. Reliance Industries led the chart of the most valued domestic companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance

