Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 82,379.79 crore in m-cap

New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 11:05:41 AM

The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) soared Rs 9,635.15 crore to Rs 8,02,316.11 crore and ITC gained Rs 4,535.7 crore to stand at Rs 3,69,475.16 crore.

Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 82,379.79 crore in market valuation last week, with banking counters like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank stealing the show.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 467.78 points, or 1.24 per cent to close at 37,930.77 on Friday.

Led by the positive sentiment in the broader market, nine of the top-10 frontline companies witnessed rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

TCS was the only company to register a decline in its market valuation.

HDFC Bank emerged as the top gainer, with its m-cap jumping Rs 17,685.54 crore to Rs 6,43,560.05 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation zoomed Rs 12,531.51 crore to Rs 2,78,823.62 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 10,776.2 crore to Rs 3,43,211.58 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced Rs 10,531.29 crore to Rs 3,75,738.57 crore and that of SBI rose by Rs 9,727.82 crore to Rs 2,84,650.48 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) soared Rs 9,635.15 crore to Rs 8,02,316.11 crore and ITC gained Rs 4,535.7 crore to stand at Rs 3,69,475.16 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 3,570.66 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,51,682.91 crore and Infosys added Rs 3,385.92 crore to Rs 3,16,223.26 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) dropped by Rs 14,709.4 crore to Rs 7,86,631.17 crore.

In the top-10 companies list, RIL remained at the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries Ltd Monday reclaimed the status of the country’s most-valued firm in terms of market valuation after two trading sessions, overtaking software services major

