What is the share price of Nimbus Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nimbus Projects is ₹183.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Nimbus Projects? The Nimbus Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nimbus Projects? The market cap of Nimbus Projects is ₹354.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nimbus Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nimbus Projects are ₹183.60 and ₹183.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nimbus Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nimbus Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nimbus Projects is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Nimbus Projects is ₹165.55 as on .

How has the Nimbus Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Nimbus Projects has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -10.04% over 1 year, 78.65% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects are -5.20 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global