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Nimbus Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIMBUS PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Nimbus Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹183.60 Closed
-4.85₹ -9.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nimbus Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹183.60₹183.60
₹183.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.55₹307.00
₹183.60
Open Price
₹183.60
Prev. Close
₹192.95
Volume
8

Source: Dion Global

Nimbus Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nimbus Projects		-14.11-9.560.25-11.88-10.0478.6538.79
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nimbus Projects has declined 10.04% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nimbus Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Nimbus Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nimbus Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.99213.68
10214.16215.16
20218.89214.77
50205.19210.33
100202.78213.07
200235.1218.88

Source: Dion Global

Nimbus Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nimbus Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nimbus Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTNimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTNimbus Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTNimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Jul 28, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTNimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTNimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation

Source: Dion Global

About Nimbus Projects

Nimbus Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055470 and registration number is 055470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Asopa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Lath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashis Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aradhana Singh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Nimbus Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Nimbus Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nimbus Projects is ₹183.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nimbus Projects?

The Nimbus Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nimbus Projects?

The market cap of Nimbus Projects is ₹354.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nimbus Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nimbus Projects are ₹183.60 and ₹183.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nimbus Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nimbus Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nimbus Projects is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Nimbus Projects is ₹165.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nimbus Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nimbus Projects has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -10.04% over 1 year, 78.65% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects are -5.20 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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