MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nimbus Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055470 and registration number is 055470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹44.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is 719.3 and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is -2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nimbus Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹29.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.