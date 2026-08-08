Here's the live share price of Nimbus Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nimbus Projects
|-14.11
|-9.56
|0.25
|-11.88
|-10.04
|78.65
|38.79
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nimbus Projects has declined 10.04% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nimbus Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.99
|213.68
|10
|214.16
|215.16
|20
|218.89
|214.77
|50
|205.19
|210.33
|100
|202.78
|213.07
|200
|235.1
|218.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nimbus Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Nimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Nimbus Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Nimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Nimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Nimbus Projects - Corrigendum To Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
Source: Dion Global
Nimbus Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055470 and registration number is 055470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nimbus Projects is ₹183.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nimbus Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nimbus Projects is ₹354.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nimbus Projects are ₹183.60 and ₹183.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nimbus Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nimbus Projects is ₹307.00 and 52-week low of Nimbus Projects is ₹165.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nimbus Projects has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, -9.56% for the past month, 0.25% over 3 months, -10.04% over 1 year, 78.65% across 3 years, and 38.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects are -5.20 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global