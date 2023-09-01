Nimbus Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055470 and registration number is 055470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.