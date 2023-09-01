Follow Us

NIMBUS PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.00 Closed
3.021.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Nimbus Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.63₹41.00
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.33₹49.45
₹41.00
Open Price
₹36.63
Prev. Close
₹39.80
Volume
211

Nimbus Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.46
  • R243.91
  • R346.83
  • Pivot
    39.54
  • S138.09
  • S235.17
  • S333.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.6738.14
  • 1043.5136.77
  • 2043.7235.26
  • 5040.3134.37
  • 10040.4935.38
  • 20039.2836.8

Nimbus Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8932.8211.208.647.1965.99-12.58
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Nimbus Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Nimbus Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nimbus Projects Ltd.

Nimbus Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055470 and registration number is 055470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Asopa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashis Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anu Rai
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Nimbus Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹44.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is 719.3 and PB ratio of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is -2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nimbus Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nimbus Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nimbus Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of Nimbus Projects Ltd. is ₹29.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

