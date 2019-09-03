Nilesh Shah’s golden mantra to make Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream come true

Between March 2011 and March 2019, the net import of gold and precious stones amounted to about 5 billion.

Even as gold prices continue to soar, breaching the crucial Rs 40,000-mark last week, Kotak AMC’s Nilesh Shah says that India should curb gold imports so as to avoid flight of capital, if it wants to achieve the $5 trillion economy dream. In an interview with the Indian Express, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said that India’s rising gold imports are resulting in significant flight of capital. “Between March 2011 and March 2019, the net import of gold and precious stones amounted to about $245 billion. Against this, in the same period, the net FPI inflows (both debt and equity) stood at $145 billion. We have remitted $100 billion over last nine years for gold import. It is a loss of savings in the economy and flight of capital,” Nilesh Shah told the publication.

Explaining the impact of gold imports on the economy, Nilesh Shah said that even about $100 billion retained in country would have added around $200 billion to our GDP, which is around 7% of our current GDP, assuming a multiplier of two. In his assessment, India has lost 7% of GDP over this 9 year period. “In 70 years, we have lost more than half of current GDP. That is the kind of loss we are having on account of gold import. By slowing down gold imports, we will stop flight of savings and capital, push retained savings for domestic investments to generate higher GDP growth,” he added.

Sharing solutions to reduce overall gold imports, Nilesh Shah said that people should be encouraged to buy light jewellery and of lower purity, say 14 carat gold jewellery instead of 22 carat. Further, buying financial assets should be as simple a buying gold. Shah also suggested financial innovation to monetise existing holding of gold especially held in religious trusts. One way to do it is to incentivise them to monetise gold for social causes. Further, he also suggested chaining the taxation policy on gold. “Import duty is encouraging smuggling of gold and is pushing people to buy gold as domestic prices have surged post levy of import duty and raised the prices. A better method would be to impose GST on gold purchase,” he said.