What is the share price of Nila Spaces? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Spaces is ₹12.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Nila Spaces? The Nila Spaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Spaces? The market cap of Nila Spaces is ₹480.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nila Spaces? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Spaces are ₹12.40 and ₹11.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Spaces? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Spaces is ₹20.47 and 52-week low of Nila Spaces is ₹10.66 as on .

How has the Nila Spaces performed historically in terms of returns? The Nila Spaces has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -10.21% over 1 year, 54.84% across 3 years, and 40.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nila Spaces? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Spaces are 15.31 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global