Here's the live share price of Nila Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nila Spaces
|2.61
|-3.18
|-19.38
|-17.69
|-11.73
|53.96
|40.46
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nila Spaces has declined 11.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nila Spaces has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.06
|12.27
|10
|12.01
|12.19
|20
|12.2
|12.24
|50
|12.48
|12.52
|100
|12.92
|12.99
|200
|14.4
|13.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nila Spaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Nila Spaces - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Nila Spaces - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Nila Spaces - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Nila Spaces - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For Th
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Nila Spaces - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Nila Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2000PLC083204 and registration number is 083204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Spaces is ₹12.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nila Spaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nila Spaces is ₹480.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Spaces are ₹12.40 and ₹11.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Spaces is ₹20.47 and 52-week low of Nila Spaces is ₹10.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nila Spaces has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -10.21% over 1 year, 54.84% across 3 years, and 40.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Spaces are 15.31 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global