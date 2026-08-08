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Nila Spaces Share Price

NSE
BSE

NILA SPACES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Nila Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.19 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nila Spaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.97₹12.40
₹12.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.66₹20.47
₹12.19
Open Price
₹11.98
Prev. Close
₹12.22
Volume
41,005

Source: Dion Global

Nila Spaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nila Spaces		2.61-3.18-19.38-17.69-11.7353.9640.46
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nila Spaces has declined 11.73% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Nila Spaces has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Nila Spaces Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nila Spaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.0612.27
1012.0112.19
2012.212.24
5012.4812.52
10012.9212.99
20014.413.51

Source: Dion Global

Nila Spaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nila Spaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nila Spaces Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTNila Spaces - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTNila Spaces - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTNila Spaces - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTNila Spaces - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For Th
Jul 08, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTNila Spaces - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Nila Spaces

Nila Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2000PLC083204 and registration number is 083204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deep S Vadodaria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant H Sarkhedi
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anand B Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Amit R Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajal B Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrinjay S Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kruti M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nila Spaces Share Price

What is the share price of Nila Spaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Spaces is ₹12.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nila Spaces?

The Nila Spaces is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Spaces?

The market cap of Nila Spaces is ₹480.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nila Spaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Spaces are ₹12.40 and ₹11.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Spaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Spaces is ₹20.47 and 52-week low of Nila Spaces is ₹10.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nila Spaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nila Spaces has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -1.51% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -10.21% over 1 year, 54.84% across 3 years, and 40.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nila Spaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Spaces are 15.31 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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