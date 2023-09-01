Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.56
|1.56
|25.00
|20.37
|-9.72
|150.00
|-8.45
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Nila Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2000PLC083204 and registration number is 083204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹124.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd. is -27.58 and PB ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Spaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹4.90 and 52-week low of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.