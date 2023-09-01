Follow Us

NILA SPACES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.15 Closed
-3.08-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nila Spaces Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.15₹3.30
₹3.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.45₹4.90
₹3.15
Open Price
₹3.30
Prev. Close
₹3.25
Volume
2,29,862

Nila Spaces Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.25
  • R23.35
  • R33.4
  • Pivot
    3.2
  • S13.1
  • S23.05
  • S32.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.53.18
  • 103.33.16
  • 203.283.19
  • 503.343.22
  • 1003.23.18
  • 2003.733.18

Nila Spaces Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.561.5625.0020.37-9.72150.00-8.45
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Nila Spaces Ltd. Share Holdings

Nila Spaces Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Nila Spaces Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Extracts of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended on June 30, 2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:13 PM

About Nila Spaces Ltd.

Nila Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2000PLC083204 and registration number is 083204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinjay S Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Jasvinder S Rana
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anand B Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deep S Vadodaria
    Director
  • Ms. Rajal B Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Prashant H Sarkhedi
    Director

FAQs on Nila Spaces Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Spaces Ltd.?

The market cap of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹124.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd. is -27.58 and PB ratio of Nila Spaces Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nila Spaces Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Spaces Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Spaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹4.90 and 52-week low of Nila Spaces Ltd. is ₹2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

