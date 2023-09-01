Nila Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2000PLC083204 and registration number is 083204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.