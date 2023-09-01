Follow Us

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Share Price

NILA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.55 Closed
-4.31-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.45₹6.00
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹8.70
₹5.55
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
20,99,052

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.92
  • R26.23
  • R36.47
  • Pivot
    5.68
  • S15.37
  • S25.13
  • S34.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.325.84
  • 106.335.68
  • 206.465.52
  • 506.595.43
  • 1006.065.47
  • 2006.55.67

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.757.699.806.67-17.6512.00-51.30
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013417 and registration number is 013417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj B Vadodaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip D Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Shyamal S Joshi
    Director
  • Ms. Foram B Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Revant A Bhatt
    Director
  • Mr. Kiran B Vadodaria
    Director

FAQs on Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹218.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is 101.65 and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nila Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹8.70 and 52-week low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

