Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.75
|7.69
|9.80
|6.67
|-17.65
|12.00
|-51.30
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013417 and registration number is 013417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹218.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is 101.65 and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹8.70 and 52-week low of Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.