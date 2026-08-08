What is the share price of Nila Infrastructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Infrastructures is ₹7.58 as on .

What kind of stock is Nila Infrastructures? The Nila Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Infrastructures? The market cap of Nila Infrastructures is ₹298.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nila Infrastructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Infrastructures are ₹7.90 and ₹7.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Infrastructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Infrastructures is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Nila Infrastructures is ₹5.92 as on .

How has the Nila Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Nila Infrastructures has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 13.17% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures are 11.94 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global