Here's the live share price of Nila Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nila Infrastructures
|2.99
|1.34
|-14.35
|-8.23
|-33.33
|13.17
|1.32
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nila Infrastructures has declined 33.33% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Nila Infrastructures has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.4
|7.5
|10
|7.37
|7.44
|20
|7.32
|7.44
|50
|7.66
|7.6
|100
|7.75
|7.87
|200
|8.5
|8.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nila Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Nila Infrastructures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Nila Infrastructures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Nila Infrastructures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Nila Infrastructures - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Nila Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidate
Source: Dion Global
Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013417 and registration number is 013417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Infrastructures is ₹7.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nila Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nila Infrastructures is ₹298.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Infrastructures are ₹7.90 and ₹7.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Infrastructures is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Nila Infrastructures is ₹5.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nila Infrastructures has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 13.17% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures are 11.94 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global