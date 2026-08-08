Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nila Infrastructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

NILA INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Nila Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.58 Closed
-1.30₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nila Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.35₹7.90
₹7.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.92₹11.98
₹7.58
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹7.68
Volume
27,391

Source: Dion Global

Nila Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nila Infrastructures		2.991.34-14.35-8.23-33.3313.171.32
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nila Infrastructures has declined 33.33% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Nila Infrastructures has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Nila Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nila Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.47.5
107.377.44
207.327.44
507.667.6
1007.757.87
2008.58.48

Source: Dion Global

Nila Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nila Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nila Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTNila Infrastructures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTNila Infrastructures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTNila Infrastructures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTNila Infrastructures - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTNila Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidate

Source: Dion Global

About Nila Infrastructures

Nila Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013417 and registration number is 013417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj B Vadodaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deep S Vadodaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip D Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dharini Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omprakash U Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Revant Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nila Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Nila Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nila Infrastructures is ₹7.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nila Infrastructures?

The Nila Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nila Infrastructures?

The market cap of Nila Infrastructures is ₹298.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nila Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nila Infrastructures are ₹7.90 and ₹7.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nila Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nila Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nila Infrastructures is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Nila Infrastructures is ₹5.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nila Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nila Infrastructures has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.34% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, 13.17% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nila Infrastructures are 11.94 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nila Infrastructures News

More Nila Infrastructures News
Market Pulse