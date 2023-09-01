Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Niks Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80904BR2014PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹9.48 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 7.55 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹261.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niks Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹349.35 and 52-week low of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹150.30 as on Aug 29, 2023.