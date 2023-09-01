What is the Market Cap of Niks Technology Ltd.? The market cap of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹9.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niks Technology Ltd.? P/E ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 7.55 as on .

What is the share price of Niks Technology Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹261.00 as on .