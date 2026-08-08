What is the share price of Niks Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology is ₹290.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Niks Technology? The Niks Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niks Technology? The market cap of Niks Technology is ₹14.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Niks Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Niks Technology are ₹290.30 and ₹290.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niks Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niks Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niks Technology is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Niks Technology is ₹276.50 as on .

How has the Niks Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Niks Technology has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -30.48% over 3 months, -39.77% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niks Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niks Technology are 71.22 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global