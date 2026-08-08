Here's the live share price of Niks Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Niks Technology
|0
|4.73
|-30.48
|-33.26
|-39.77
|-4.45
|3.03
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Niks Technology has declined 39.77% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Niks Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.36
|292.76
|10
|313.25
|317.83
|20
|381.09
|363.23
|50
|456.5
|413.81
|100
|421.86
|401.37
|200
|318.6
|332.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Niks Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Niks Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Niks Technology - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
|May 30, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Niks Technology - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results Due To Inadvertent Typographical Error
|May 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Niks Technology - Financial Result For Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Niks Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 29 2026
Source: Dion Global
Niks Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80904BR2014PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology is ₹290.30 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Niks Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Niks Technology is ₹14.52 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Niks Technology are ₹290.30 and ₹290.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niks Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niks Technology is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Niks Technology is ₹276.50 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Niks Technology has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -30.48% over 3 months, -39.77% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niks Technology are 71.22 and 2.25 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global