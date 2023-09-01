Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Niks Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIKS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹261.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Niks Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.00₹261.00
₹261.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.30₹349.35
₹261.00
Open Price
₹261.00
Prev. Close
₹261.00
Volume
0

Niks Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1261
  • R2261
  • R3261
  • Pivot
    261
  • S1261
  • S2261
  • S3261

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5198281.66
  • 10208.21285.79
  • 20210.44275.74
  • 50207.25253.69
  • 100214.16238.43
  • 200113.20

Niks Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.64-21.5618.3718.1030.5028.5728.57
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Niks Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Niks Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Niks Technology Ltd.

Niks Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80904BR2014PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Dixit
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anamika Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Robin Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Das Sonakiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Niks Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Niks Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹9.48 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Niks Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Niks Technology Ltd. is 7.55 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Niks Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹261.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niks Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niks Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹349.35 and 52-week low of Niks Technology Ltd. is ₹150.30 as on Aug 29, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data