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Niks Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIKS TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Niks Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.30 Closed
4.99₹ 13.80
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Niks Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹290.30₹290.30
₹290.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.50₹504.00
₹290.30
Open Price
₹290.30
Prev. Close
₹276.50
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

Niks Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Niks Technology		04.73-30.48-33.26-39.77-4.453.03
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Niks Technology has declined 39.77% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Niks Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Niks Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Niks Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.36292.76
10313.25317.83
20381.09363.23
50456.5413.81
100421.86401.37
200318.6332.65

Source: Dion Global

Niks Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Niks Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Niks Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTNiks Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTNiks Technology - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
May 30, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTNiks Technology - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results Due To Inadvertent Typographical Error
May 30, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTNiks Technology - Financial Result For Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTNiks Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 29 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Niks Technology

Niks Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80904BR2014PLC022439 and registration number is 022439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Dixit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anamika Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Das Sonakiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Niks Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Niks Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Niks Technology is ₹290.30 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Niks Technology?

The Niks Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Niks Technology?

The market cap of Niks Technology is ₹14.52 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Niks Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Niks Technology are ₹290.30 and ₹290.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Niks Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Niks Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Niks Technology is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Niks Technology is ₹276.50 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Niks Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Niks Technology has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -30.48% over 3 months, -39.77% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and 3.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Niks Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Niks Technology are 71.22 and 2.25 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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