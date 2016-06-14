​​ ​
  3. Nikkei hits 9 week low as Brexit fears dog risk assets

Marking its fourth day of losses, the Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at 15,859.00 points after falling to 15,762.09, its lowest intraday level since April 12.

Published: June 14, 2016
Japanese stocks hit a nine-week low on Tuesday, continuing to feel the heat from concerns that a referendum next week could push Britain out of the European Union and trigger turmoil in global markets.

Marking its fourth day of losses, the Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at 15,859.00 points after falling to 15,762.09, its lowest intraday level since April 12. Turnover on the broader market was 1.807 trillion yen, below the 2 trillion mark, which is considered a threshold for active trade.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s “Mothers market” for start-ups fell 10.33 percent, retracing last week’s gains that took it to a 3-1/2-week high. The broader Topix dropped 0.98 percent and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.95 percent.

