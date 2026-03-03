Here's the live share price of Nikita Greentech Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nikita Greentech Recycling has gained 5.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.56%.
Nikita Greentech Recycling’s current P/E of 15.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nikita Greentech Recycling
|-4.80
|2.50
|-8.36
|-0.79
|31.56
|9.58
|5.64
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-0.94
|0.64
|-28.96
|-30.95
|-36.90
|26.26
|18.54
|JK Paper
|2.09
|5.13
|-7.03
|-11.52
|20.70
|-4.06
|16.49
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-2.05
|2.13
|-2.53
|-20.64
|-0.49
|-6.01
|9.42
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.06
|14.73
|11.76
|-0.24
|-6.72
|0.87
|9.91
|Andhra Paper
|-0.90
|2.64
|-0.19
|-15.16
|-10.11
|-7.91
|5.03
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|-1.95
|-0.25
|-4.62
|-18.17
|2.69
|-14.49
|-1.98
|Kuantum Papers
|-1.73
|-1.05
|-8.11
|-21.93
|-18.38
|-11.76
|4.84
|N R Agarwal Industries
|1.10
|-0.60
|-7.29
|11.04
|90.22
|25.64
|10.65
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|-2.22
|-2.05
|-20.41
|-39.15
|-19.04
|25.89
|24.31
|Satia Industries
|-1.97
|5.51
|-6.24
|-23.71
|-5.45
|-18.79
|-6.04
|Emami Paper Mills
|-6.06
|-2.16
|-8.97
|-22.22
|-13.45
|-11.86
|-4.17
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-4.49
|8.03
|9.50
|9.18
|11.66
|37.41
|14.77
|Pakka
|-1.31
|-1.39
|-22.11
|-42.02
|-53.94
|-11.32
|-6.95
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-2.63
|-9.57
|-21.57
|-35.44
|-16.87
|-22.72
|-8.51
|Ruchira Papers
|2.11
|-9.09
|-12.52
|-30.98
|-8.30
|-0.63
|10.08
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-3.65
|7.25
|-12.80
|-34.04
|-24.09
|-7.14
|7.63
|Star Paper Mills
|-4.14
|-3.60
|-16.62
|-22.25
|-13.61
|-6.34
|1.62
|Shreyans Industries
|1.28
|-8.02
|-15.33
|-33.63
|-13.67
|-1.55
|10.75
|Aaradhya Disposal Industries
|-0.46
|-8.12
|-20.61
|-7.13
|-7.76
|-2.66
|-1.60
Over the last one year, Nikita Greentech Recycling has gained 31.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.90%), JK Paper (20.70%), West Coast Paper Mills (-0.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikita Greentech Recycling has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.54%) and JK Paper (16.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.75
|125.27
|10
|128.73
|126.17
|20
|122.42
|125.31
|50
|129.51
|126.5
|100
|130.35
|124.53
|200
|108.84
|0
In the latest quarter, Nikita Greentech Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nikita Greentech Recycling fact sheet for more information
Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1989PLC129066 and registration number is 129066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 364.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹119.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nikita Greentech Recycling is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹293.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikita Greentech Recycling are ₹120.50 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikita Greentech Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹77.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nikita Greentech Recycling has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, 31.56% over 1 year, 9.58% across 3 years, and 5.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikita Greentech Recycling are 15.28 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.