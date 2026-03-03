Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nikita Greentech Recycling Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIKITA GREENTECH RECYCLING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Nikita Greentech Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.00 Closed
-0.42₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nikita Greentech Recycling Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹120.50
₹119.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.15₹156.00
₹119.00
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹119.50
Volume
66,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nikita Greentech Recycling has gained 5.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.56%.

Nikita Greentech Recycling’s current P/E of 15.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nikita Greentech Recycling Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nikita Greentech Recycling		-4.802.50-8.36-0.7931.569.585.64
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.940.64-28.96-30.95-36.9026.2618.54
JK Paper		2.095.13-7.03-11.5220.70-4.0616.49
West Coast Paper Mills		-2.052.13-2.53-20.64-0.49-6.019.42
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.0614.7311.76-0.24-6.720.879.91
Andhra Paper		-0.902.64-0.19-15.16-10.11-7.915.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-1.95-0.25-4.62-18.172.69-14.49-1.98
Kuantum Papers		-1.73-1.05-8.11-21.93-18.38-11.764.84
N R Agarwal Industries		1.10-0.60-7.2911.0490.2225.6410.65
Pudumjee Paper Products		-2.22-2.05-20.41-39.15-19.0425.8924.31
Satia Industries		-1.975.51-6.24-23.71-5.45-18.79-6.04
Emami Paper Mills		-6.06-2.16-8.97-22.22-13.45-11.86-4.17
Shree Rama Newsprint		-4.498.039.509.1811.6637.4114.77
Pakka		-1.31-1.39-22.11-42.02-53.94-11.32-6.95
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.63-9.57-21.57-35.44-16.87-22.72-8.51
Ruchira Papers		2.11-9.09-12.52-30.98-8.30-0.6310.08
Genus Paper & Boards		-3.657.25-12.80-34.04-24.09-7.147.63
Star Paper Mills		-4.14-3.60-16.62-22.25-13.61-6.341.62
Shreyans Industries		1.28-8.02-15.33-33.63-13.67-1.5510.75
Aaradhya Disposal Industries		-0.46-8.12-20.61-7.13-7.76-2.66-1.60

Over the last one year, Nikita Greentech Recycling has gained 31.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.90%), JK Paper (20.70%), West Coast Paper Mills (-0.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Nikita Greentech Recycling has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.54%) and JK Paper (16.49%).

Nikita Greentech Recycling Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nikita Greentech Recycling Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.75125.27
10128.73126.17
20122.42125.31
50129.51126.5
100130.35124.53
200108.840

Nikita Greentech Recycling Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nikita Greentech Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 3.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nikita Greentech Recycling Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Nikita Greentech Recycling fact sheet for more information

About Nikita Greentech Recycling

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1989PLC129066 and registration number is 129066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 364.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ayush Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shitij Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nikita Greentech Recycling Share Price

What is the share price of Nikita Greentech Recycling?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹119.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nikita Greentech Recycling?

The Nikita Greentech Recycling is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nikita Greentech Recycling?

The market cap of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹293.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nikita Greentech Recycling?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nikita Greentech Recycling are ₹120.50 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nikita Greentech Recycling?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nikita Greentech Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹156.00 and 52-week low of Nikita Greentech Recycling is ₹77.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nikita Greentech Recycling performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nikita Greentech Recycling has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, -2.14% over 3 months, 31.56% over 1 year, 9.58% across 3 years, and 5.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nikita Greentech Recycling?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nikita Greentech Recycling are 15.28 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nikita Greentech Recycling News

More Nikita Greentech Recycling News
icon
Market Pulse