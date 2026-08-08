What is the share price of Nihar Info Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nihar Info Global is ₹5.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Nihar Info Global? The Nihar Info Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nihar Info Global? The market cap of Nihar Info Global is ₹6.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nihar Info Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nihar Info Global are ₹5.97 and ₹5.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nihar Info Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nihar Info Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nihar Info Global is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of Nihar Info Global is ₹4.19 as on .

How has the Nihar Info Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Nihar Info Global has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, -12.97% over 3 months, 35.68% over 1 year, 0.17% across 3 years, and -4.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global are 3.75 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global