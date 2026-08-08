Here's the live share price of Nihar Info Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nihar Info Global
|0.34
|6.42
|-12.97
|-2.77
|35.68
|0.17
|-4.18
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nihar Info Global has gained 35.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nihar Info Global has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.97
|5.92
|10
|5.98
|5.92
|20
|5.83
|5.93
|50
|6.08
|6.1
|100
|6.52
|6.28
|200
|6.45
|6.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nihar Info Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Nihar Info Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 2Nd Board Meeting For Financial Year 2026-27 To Be Held On 13.08.2
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Nihar Info Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Nihar Info Global - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Nihar Info Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 04:11 AM IST IST
|Nihar Info Global - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC019200 and registration number is 019200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nihar Info Global is ₹5.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nihar Info Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nihar Info Global is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nihar Info Global are ₹5.97 and ₹5.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nihar Info Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nihar Info Global is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of Nihar Info Global is ₹4.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nihar Info Global has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, -12.97% over 3 months, 35.68% over 1 year, 0.17% across 3 years, and -4.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global are 3.75 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global