Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.44
|4.84
|-1.57
|-15.02
|-33.89
|55.45
|-46.78
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC019200 and registration number is 019200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹6.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is -33.58 and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹6.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nihar Info Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹11.89 and 52-week low of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹5.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.