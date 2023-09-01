Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIHAR INFO GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.28 Closed
10.560.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹6.29
₹6.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.20₹11.89
₹6.28
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.68
Volume
1,021

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.48
  • R26.68
  • R37.07
  • Pivot
    6.09
  • S15.89
  • S25.5
  • S35.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.766
  • 109.546.01
  • 209.085.98
  • 509.375.99
  • 1009.46.23
  • 20011.486.94

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.444.84-1.57-15.02-33.8955.45-46.78
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Nihar Info Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Nihar Info Global Ltd.

Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC019200 and registration number is 019200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Boda Divyesh Nihar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Boda Satya Naga Suryanarayana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Boda Vijaya Lakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Juvviguntla Sundarasekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajith Kumar Nagarani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagadeeswara Rao Reddi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nihar Info Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹6.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is -33.58 and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nihar Info Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹6.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nihar Info Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nihar Info Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹11.89 and 52-week low of Nihar Info Global Ltd. is ₹5.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data