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Nihar Info Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIHAR INFO GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Nihar Info Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.97 Closed
1.53₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nihar Info Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.97₹5.97
₹5.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.19₹8.65
₹5.97
Open Price
₹5.97
Prev. Close
₹5.88
Volume
5,415

Source: Dion Global

Nihar Info Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nihar Info Global		0.346.42-12.97-2.7735.680.17-4.18
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nihar Info Global has gained 35.68% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nihar Info Global has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Nihar Info Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nihar Info Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.975.92
105.985.92
205.835.93
506.086.1
1006.526.28
2006.456.28

Source: Dion Global

Nihar Info Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nihar Info Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nihar Info Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTNihar Info Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 2Nd Board Meeting For Financial Year 2026-27 To Be Held On 13.08.2
Jul 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTNihar Info Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTNihar Info Global - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 12, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTNihar Info Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 04:11 AM IST ISTNihar Info Global - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nihar Info Global

Nihar Info Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1995PLC019200 and registration number is 019200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Boda Divyesh Nihar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Boda Satya Naga Suryanarayana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Boda Vijaya Lakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Juvviguntla Sundarasekhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajith Kumar Nagarani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagadeeswara Rao Reddi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nihar Info Global Share Price

What is the share price of Nihar Info Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nihar Info Global is ₹5.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nihar Info Global?

The Nihar Info Global is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nihar Info Global?

The market cap of Nihar Info Global is ₹6.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nihar Info Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nihar Info Global are ₹5.97 and ₹5.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nihar Info Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nihar Info Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nihar Info Global is ₹8.65 and 52-week low of Nihar Info Global is ₹4.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nihar Info Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nihar Info Global has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, -12.97% over 3 months, 35.68% over 1 year, 0.17% across 3 years, and -4.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nihar Info Global are 3.75 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nihar Info Global News

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