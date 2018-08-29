Nifty’s rise to record high propelled by just 3 shares, RIL, TCS, HUL contribute 76% of gains this year

Apart from RIL and TCS, shares of FMCG giant HUL too has contributed significantly to the gains in Nifty.

While Nifty trades near fresh record high levels, just three blup chip Nifty heavy-weight stocks including Reliance Industries, TCS and HUL have contributed to more than two-thirds of the gain in the NSE Index. Yesterday, Sensex hit a record high of 38,938, while Nifty touched a record high of 11,760 amid a strong rally in global markets.

According Thomson Reuters eikon data, shares of IT bellwether TCS have contributed to more than 35% of the gains in the index so far. Notably, TCS shares have risen by more than 56% in the year so far, and also holds a significant 9.25% weightage in the index. Nifty 50 has risen by about 13% in the year so far.

Apart from TCS, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has contributed to about 27% of the Nifty’s gain. Notably, RIL shares have returned about 46% in the year so far. RIL shares recently surged past the Rs 8 lakh crore mark, led by a rally in the share to fresh record high levels. At a whopping value of Rs 8.37 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is India’s most valued company by market capitalisation.

Apart from RIL and TCS, shares of FMCG giant HUL too has contributed significantly to the gains in Nifty. HUL shares have risen by more than 31% in the year so far. Notably, the FMCG major has contributed to about 14% of the Nifty’s gain in the year so far.

“There are only 6-7 index stocks which were seen rallying otherwise rest of stocks were as it is or correcting even. It will take a while to regain confidence in broader markets in small and midcap companies. Those with no change in business growth and earnings will recover first. One should stick to stock specific stories,” Achin Goel, head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning at Bonanza Portfolio told FE Online.

According to the expert, the Nifty could hit the 12,000 level before Diwali. While the 50-share Nifty has scaled successive new highs, the latest being 11,700-mark earlier yesterday, Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal says that the headline index could still move up 25% in the next one year even from these levels. “Markets still have a long way to go from these levels. We will not be surprised if you get 20-25% returns on the broad headline Nifty from next one year’s perspective,” Manish Sonthalia, Chief Investment Officer and the Director of the India Zen Fund, Motilal Oswal AM-PMS, told in a recent interview with ET Now.