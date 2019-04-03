Nifty’s 25 year journey from 1,000 to record high of 11,761; seven landmarks

The Nifty came into being with a base value of 1,000 in November 1995.

Even as the Nifty surged to fresh record high on Tuesday morning, it’s intriguing to note that the index has grown by a whopping 11.70 times in the last 25 years. Notably, the Nifty surged past its earlier high of 11,760.20 in the morning trade on Tuesday, on the back of sustained FII flows ahead of the general elections due to fresh optimism that PM Narendra Modi will return to power in 2019, say experts. Investors are convinced that Modi will retain power in the upcoming election 2019, veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal said in an interview to ET Now. We take a closer look at Nifty’s journey.

The inception

The Nifty came into being with a base value of 1,000 in November 1995. The Nifty was constituted as a broad based index consisting of 50 large and liquid companies listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Over the years, NIFTY 50 has become the most widely used benchmark for exchange traded products in Indian equity market.

Doubling to 2,000

The Nifty 50 crawled to the 2,000 mark in December 2004, taking more than 9 years to double. In just about 13 months, Nifty zoomed past the 3,000-mark for the first time ever in January 2006.

The 5,000-mark

In 2006, the Nifty gained past the 4,000 mark in December 2006. It took about 10 months for the Nifty to zoom past the 5,000-mark in September 2007. “Thanks to the rise in India’s GDP, Nifty sailed to 5,000 in 2007,” noted a Kotak report.

Rapid rise to 6,000

The Nifty did not take too long to breach the 6,000-mark, as the index moved beyond the figure in less than 4 months. Nifty rose from the 5,000-mark in September 2007 to touch the 6,000-mark in December 2007.

Journey to 10,000

After the Narendra Modi-led government rose to power, the Nifty scaled the 7,000-mark on 12 May 2014. On the back of a euphoria, it soon surged past the 8000-mark on 01 September 2014. The next 1,000 took a while, as the Nifty breached 9,000 on 14 March 2017. “In 2017, Nifty spurred to the 9,000-mark backed by strong buying from foreign investors,” noted a Kotak report. The Nifty finally crossed the much awaited 5-figure mark of 10,000 on 25th July 2017, amid good monsoons, strong corporate earnings and the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gain to 11,000

Nifty crossed the 11,000-mark on January 23rd 2018, on the back of fall in US crude oil prices and the World Bank’s positive update on Indian economy. The move was significant, as it came ahead of Union Budget 2018 presented on February 1 later that year.

Record high of 11,761

This morning, the Nifty hit a fresh record high of 11,761 on Monday. The index gained nearly 17% from record lows hit on October 26, 2018. In the near-term, the Nifty could top the crucial 12,000-mark. “We remain positive on markets in long-term, but one can expect some profit booking from 12,000 levels, and near-term volatility from events like credit policy, election results etc cannot be ruled out. Any decline to around the 11,200 levels would be a good opportunity to create long positions,” B Gopkumar, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities said.